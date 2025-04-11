MONTREAL, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV: CCE, FSE: D7H0) ("Commerce") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX: MRZ) ("Mont Royal") to merge the two companies. Under the agreement, Mont Royal will acquire 100% of Commerce's issued and outstanding shares through a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The merger will create a Québec-focused critical minerals explorer and developer, combining Commerce's Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Project and Eldor Niobium Project with Mont Royal's Northern Lights Lithium Project.

The newly combined entity will be dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), enhancing access to capital and liquidity. The merger also unites experienced leadership teams with strong track records in capital markets, project development, and operations.

