COMMERCE RESOURCES AND MONT ROYAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCE ISSUE OF INCENTIVE OPTIONS AND PERFORMANCE SHARE UNITS

MONTREAL, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Commerce Resources Corp. ("Commerce" or the "Company") (TSXV: CCE, FSE: D7H0) is pleased to announce that it has granted (the "Grant") an aggregate of 3,000,000 incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") equally to Nicholas Holthouse, Jeremy Robinson and Adam Ritchie under its Equity Incentive Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of Grant, expiring on July 28, 2028, at a price of $0.139 per Share. The options all vest immediately.

Further, the Company has issued 15,000,000 Performance Share Units (PSU) to convert up to 15,000,000 Shares to certain officers under its Equity Incentive Plan. 9,000,000 PSU's to be issued to CEO and President Nicholas Holthouse and a further 3,000,000 to be issued to Jeremy Robinson and Adam Ritchie respectively. The PSU's will expire on 12 July 2028 for Mr Holthouse and 28 July 2028 for Mr Robinson and Mr Ritchie.

