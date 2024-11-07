TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of No. 2 Construction Battalion, their families, their descendants and their communities deserve recognition and acknowledgement for the sacrifices they made to serve Canada—sacrifices which were not all on a battlefield.

Today in Toronto, the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, announced a $500,000 investment to support local projects that will honour the legacy of No. 2 Construction Battalion. The funding comes as part of a second call for applications to commemorate No. 2 Construction Battalion service members and Veterans throughout our history. Up to $50,000 per project is available for Community Engagement and Community War Memorial initiatives.

As part of the announcement, Minister Petitpas Taylor joined Mayor Chow, descendants of the 15 men who enlisted in Toronto, representatives from the No. 2 Construction Battalion community, Canadian Armed Forces members and Veterans, leaders of the City's Black community, consulates from countries involved in the First World War and the general public, to unveil a plaque that honours the Battalion's service to Canada.

No. 2 Construction Battalion was created on 5 July 1916 in Pictou, NS, during the First World War. It was a segregated non-combatant unit, the first and only all-Black battalion-sized formation in Canadian military history. The unit was officially disbanded on 15 September 1920, without ceremony or recognition for their service or sacrifices during the war.

Earlier this year, Veterans Affairs Canada opened the first call for applications for projects commemorating No. 2 Construction Battalion. Through the program, the Government of Canada is investing more than $361,000 to support projects currently underway across the country.

Quotes

"The members of No. 2 Construction Battalion defended our country with bravery and resilience in spite of adversity and discrimination. Together, we must continue to share and recognize their stories so that their legacy, and that of their families and communities, will live on forever. I encourage organizations to commemorate the Battalion and apply for funding."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The exemplary service of No. 2 Construction Battalion members, despite the barriers and discrimination they faced throughout and after the First World War, is an important part of Canada's military history. While we are proud to celebrate their invaluable contributions to our country, we must also continue to acknowledge and reflect on the systemic racism they faced. The Government of Canada remains committed to providing funding for commemorative activities, educational materials and community war memorials about No. 2 Construction Battalion, so that Canadians can honour their legacy and work towards a more just and equitable future for all."

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence

"Today, we honor the brave men of No. 2 Construction Battalion whose service and sacrifice embody a profound strength and resilience. In the face of systemic discrimination, these soldiers persevered to build a legacy of courage and dedication to Canada that remains an inspiration. This plaque serves not only as a commemoration of their contributions but as a call to remember and reflect on the injustices they faced. Toronto stands proudly with their families and descendants to ensure their stories are celebrated and their legacies upheld."

Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto

Quick facts

This dedicated funding addresses one of the recommendations outlined by the National Apology Advisory Committee (NAAC) by creating opportunities for education, remembrance and honouring of No. 2 Construction Battalion.





The Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces (DND/CAF) provided $2.25 million over five years for commemorative activities, educational materials and community war memorials that commemorate No. 2 Construction Battalion.





over five years for commemorative activities, educational materials and community war memorials that commemorate No. 2 Construction Battalion. This is the second year of funding, administered by Veterans Affairs Canada's Commemorative Partnership Program. The application deadline for projects to be completed in 2025-26 is 30 January 2025 .





. The Commemorative Partnership Program (CPP) provides funding to organizations that honour the contributions and sacrifices of Canadian Veterans and those who died in service.

