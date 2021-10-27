COMMB Unveils Audio Out-of-Home Ad Measurement

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - COMMB, Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau, the trusted source of Canadian OOH market insights for its advertiser, agency, media owner, and programmatic tech-stack members, introduces a place-based audio out-of-home (AOOH) measurement methodology. Following approval by COMMB's Research Committee and the Board of Directors, the measurement and reporting of digital audio ads will be implemented in retail stores throughout Canada.

"Audio OOH is a growing category as it allows marketers to reach target audiences with contextual audio content while they're out of their homes. This category is applicable in many retail sectors but is currently expanding rapidly in grocery and convenience stores, where brands can have an immediate impact on consumers' decisions," said COMMB President Amanda Dorenberg. "COMMB is taking this exciting step to measure AOOH impressions so our members can quantify the format's value as part of the purchaser's media mix."

New COMMB place-based member Stingray will produce and dynamically insert digital audio advertisements within retail stores' communication and music systems featuring multiple ad plays every half hour. The algorithm will calculate average hourly impressions per day, a function of averaged transaction volume data, an accompanying factor, and a venue specific dwell factor as determined by a national survey established as an approximation of the average time spent within a grocery store.



Aiding in the measurement, COMMB will utilize one full year of transaction data from a pilot program implemented in grocery stores across Ontario.

As a new place-based COMMB member, Stingray can leverage clients' in-store messaging integrated with musical entertainment delivered through a variety of media.

"Location-based AOOH cuts through the cacophony of messages, giving the advertiser an undiluted share of the space and access to an unrivaled composition of principal shoppers, while they shop." said Stingray SVP, Global Media Solutions Ryan Fuss. "Brands can share their voice and tailor them to precise location proximities, conquesting strategies, and consumer journeys, all through the power of retail-based digital audio advertising. We are pleased to partner with COMMB to bring this technology to Canada's marketing industry."

