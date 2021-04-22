COMMB Bolsters Team in Preparation for New Data, Methodologies, Media Suite Release

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - COMMB, the Canadian Out of Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau, has boosted its research, data & technology, marketing and communications team as it prepares for the upcoming release of new, comprehensive market data, audience measurement and an updated Media Suite platform. By filling four newly created positions and elevating four other staff members into roles aligned for the organization's growth, COMMB positions itself for continued and expanded industry leadership.

"This is a pivotal year in which we will be launching not just a powerful new product, but also vast new data sets and new methodologies," said Amanda Dorenberg, President, COMMB. "We must support this launch with marketing insights, educational components and user-experience that ensure widespread industry adoption of these new initiatives."

Gary Harutyunyan is COMMB's new Technical Product Manager. He will oversee the platform development process, ensuring all products and applications integrate seamlessly with each other. With nearly a decade of business systems analysis, software engineering, product and project management, most recently with McMaster University, Harutyunyan is well-suited to lead the product roadmap, development and integration of multiple systems, datasets and features.

Mo Ghoneim assumes the role of Vice President of COMMB's communications, partnership and marketing, where he will oversee the communications of the upcoming launches, and all strategic, industry-facing initiatives. Ghoneim comes to COMMB after three years in a similar role with OUTFRONT Media. He brings extensive experience in marketing, communications and strategic partnerships.

As Marketing Coordinator, Hanna Zaretski will report to COMMB's Director of Marketing & Partnerships, Lara Menzies. A resourceful digital marketer with a passion for data, analytics and developing cross-platform marketing strategies for B2B and B2C audiences, Zaretski holds a graduate degree in digital media marketing and a Bachelor of Arts focused on psychology.

Former COMMB contractor, Jessica Bialczak now fills the GIS Data Assistant role full time. She will apply geolocation best practices to OOH concepts to help marketers better target their intended audiences, working with the new COMMB data.

The four new staff members will provide active support as COMMB finalizes and promotes its upcoming releases scheduled for the end of 2021, Dorenberg said. Increasing the association's internal capacity ensures smooth product development and rollout transitions while empowering COMMB to invigorate its marketing initiatives.

COMMB has promoted several employees to match team resources to the evolving needs of the organization:

Adrian Makurat to Senior Director of Research – responsible for the oversight of all new data, measurement and methodology initiatives. Reports to the president.

to Senior Director of Research – responsible for the oversight of all new data, measurement and methodology initiatives. Reports to the president. Lara Menzies to Director of Marketing & Partnerships – responsible for all member marketing and partnership needs, community engagement initiatives in support of the OOH industry, and oversight of all day-to-day marketing initiatives. Reports to the president.

to Director of Marketing & Partnerships – responsible for all member marketing and partnership needs, community engagement initiatives in support of the OOH industry, and oversight of all day-to-day marketing initiatives. Reports to the president. Natalie Willim to Director of Finance – responsible for COMMBs financial success, legal liaison and human resources. Reports to the president.

to Director of Finance – responsible for COMMBs financial success, legal liaison and human resources. Reports to the president. Rodney Bisnath to Senior Manager of Data & Insights – responsible for data integrity and analytics oversight. Reports to Adrian Makurat .

"In her first six months as President, Amanda has moved swiftly to enhance and reorganize the organization's team, technical capabilities and support bandwidth to support a pivotal launch year for the industry. This year sees the culmination of over three years of investment in fresh data and tools which will support OOH's rapid growth trajectory," said Michele Erskine, CEO OUTFRONT Canada and Chair of the COMMB Board of Directors.



"The enhanced focus on marketing support isn't just about the launch of COMMB's new data and media suite," Dorenberg said. "it's also an effort to provide more compelling research, insights and resources for our members, to support the OOH industry across Canada."

About COMMB

COMMB is the national organization for the Canadian OOH industry comprised of advertisers, advertising agencies and OOH companies. COMMB is responsible for developing and verifying audience measurement methodologies, providing audience data and planning resources, marketing and communications, government relations and member services. www.commb.ca

SOURCE Canadian Out of Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau

For further information: Mo Ghoneim, VP, Communications, Partnerships & Marketing, COMMB, [email protected]