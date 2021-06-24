COMMB Announces New Programmatic/Re-Marketer Membership Category

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - COMMB, Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau, the trusted source of OOH insights for their member advertisers, agencies, media owners and programmatic tech-stacks in the Canadian market, has announced a new category addition to their membership — the programmatic/re-marketer membership, which provides exclusive access to their supply-side platform's (SSP) and full-stack programmatic ecosystems, demand-side platform's (DSP) and trade desks.

"We believe this dynamic, new membership category fully aligns with our mission to stay on the forefront of data, automation and creativity in the out-of-home industry," said Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB President. "We are thrilled to welcome new members to benefit from our independent, in-depth measurement of OOH audiences and industry-vetted marketing initiatives. Looking forward, we will continue to develop and innovate new benefits for our members across categories and hope to expand our member network to those in the OOH industry that rely on our services to better reach their audience."

As part of this new programmatic/re-marketer category addition, COMMB will also launch a new programmatic digital out-of-home (PDOOH) committee, consisting of association publishers, buyers, and general members, to further advance collaboration as well as the creation of standards within the PDOOH space.

COMMB members receive exclusive access to audience circulation & impression data for all OOH media owner (publisher) members representing over 60,000+ outdoor locations and place-based venues across Canada, as well as the opportunity to join the PDOOH committee and drive adoption of standards in the digital out-of-home space going forward. Not only do members have the opportunity to strengthen accountability and credibility with clients by using industry-approved data, they can also take advantage of the enhanced exposure to tech stacks, marketing guides, educational resources, COMMB talks, and more!

To apply for a membership, please visit www.commb.ca/PDOOH

About COMMB

COMMB is the national organization for the Canadian OOH industry comprised of advertisers, advertising agencies and OOH companies. COMMB is responsible for developing and verifying audience measurement methodologies, providing audience data and planning resources, marketing and communications, government relations and member services. www.commb.ca

SOURCE Canadian Out of Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau

For further information: Mo Ghoneim, VP, Communications, Partnerships & Marketing, COMMB, [email protected]