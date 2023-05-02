MONTREAL, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Comité de suivi de la Commission spéciale sur les droits des enfants et la protection de la jeunesse (CSDEPJ) is launching today a dashboard and new indicators designed to provide a rigorous and objective analysis of the Québec government's actions taken to follow up on the report tabled in May 2021. This is an important milestone in ensuring that the CSDEPJ's 57 recommendations and some 300 proposed actions are implemented in the interest of Québec's children.

This was an important and crucial first step, as it will allow the community to accurately capture the changes achieved, those in progress, and those that are yet to be implemented. The Comité de suivi now has a dashboard that provides a permanent evaluation framework for reliable analysis, year after year. The evaluation and analysis work can now begin.

"Over the past few years, several observers – including the Québec government itself – have provided analyses of the work done since the report of the Commission spéciale sur les droits des enfants et la protection de la jeunesse. Yet these assessments are often subjective, or based on criteria that are more or less defined. With this dashboard, we want to offer everyone a rigorous and objective evaluation framework that closely tracks each of the report's recommendations. Dozens of experts and researchers have worked on developing clear, quantifiable, and measurable indicators," explains Martine Desjardins, chair of the Comité de suivi de la CSDEPJ.

New website

The Comité de suivi also formally launches its brand new website, designed to make the results of its work accessible to the public and to all those working with young people and children. The evaluation framework and indicators can be accessed on this site.

About the Comité de suivi de la CSDEPJ

Created in 2022, the Comité de suivi brings together 22 experts from academia and various organizations involved in the youth protection ecosystem. Its objective is to oversee the implementation of the CSDEPJ's recommendations and to offer impartial information to elected officials and the public on this subject. The release of this dashboard represents a first step in this process. In the coming months, the 22 members of the Comité de suivi will continue their work to provide a first complete analysis report based on the indicators presented today.

SOURCE Comité de suivi de la Commission spéciale sur les droits des enfants et la protection de la jeunesse

For further information: Laurence Gagnon, Cellphone: 418 690-9716, [email protected]