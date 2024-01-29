Coming Soon: Cineplex Announces New Playdium Location at CF Fairview Mall

Adjacent to Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall, Playdium will feature Mini Golf, Bowling, Interactive Games, Attractions and Fun Food Options

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, announced plans to open its latest Playdium location in Toronto, Ontario. Construction of the new Playdium at CF Fairview Mall is scheduled to begin next month, with opening targeted for late 2024. Designed for kids of all ages, the new premium entertainment complex will be tech-infused, offering classic and state-of-the-art games and interactive experiences like high-tech mini golf, bowling, and a variety of tasty and playful food options. This new Playdium location will be situated next to the entrance of Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall.

"We're combining the best in entertainment and fast-casual dining by opening a Playdium alongside our Cineplex Cinemas at CF Fairview Mall. Family and friends can come together for movies, gaming and delicious food, in a one stop shop for fun," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Leveraging our industry-leading expertise in entertainment, amusement gaming and food service, this newly announced Playdium location is sure to become a go-to destination for everyday fun, casual dining and special occasions."

"In addition to a compelling retail mix, a key component of our shopping centre offering is providing engaging and entertaining experiences. We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Cineplex to bring immersive premium entertainment options to CF Fairview Mall," commented Rory MacLeod, Executive Vice President, Operations, Cadillac Fairview.

Spanning approximately 20,000 square feet, the complex will be dedicated to games and attractions for all skill levels, while also offering a range of food and beverage options, including chef-inspired burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, nachos, tacos and a selection of sweet treats. Designed to accommodate large groups, Playdium will be the perfect spot for parties, events and team building, with private rooms for birthday parties and special gatherings.

Cineplex first announced the expansion of the Playdium concept in 2017, with locations now open in Whitby and Brampton, Ontario, and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Playdium complexes are part of Cineplex's Location Based Entertainment venues, including The Rec Room with over 10 locations across the country.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Cineplex Media Relations: Michelle Saba, VP Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]; Cadillac Fairview Media Relations: Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected]