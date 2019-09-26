Cominar to host an exclusive virtual reality tour by Phenomena in several shopping centres across Montreal
Sep 26, 2019, 16:30 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cominar and Phenomena, a company located in Montreal that specializes in virtual reality entertainment, are pursuing their partnership by announcing today an exclusive tour in several Cominar's shopping centres. Clients will be able to choose their virtual experiences among multiple original games.
Throughout the upcoming year, the tour will stop in four shopping centres across Montreal:
- DUO | Centre Laval: October 2019 to January 2020
- Place Longueuil: January to April 2020
- Galeries Rive Nord : April to June 2020
- Rockland: June to September 2020
In 2018 and 2019, Phenomena successfully tested two virtual reality games: Enter the Duat and Horos at Galeries Rive Nord before moving Enter the Duat to Mail Champlain and Horos to the Old Port of Montreal. The presence of the Montreal-based company sparked the curiosity of consumers as well as highlighted the tremendous interest of consumers for this type of experience.
This partnership is part of Cominar's long-term vision to innovate and enhance the shopping and entertainment experience in our malls. Cominar also plans to play an important role in the future of entertainment.
Tickets to enjoy these virtual adventures will be on sale on Phenomena's website: https://thephenomena.co.
ABOUT PHENOMENA
Phenomena is an innovative company that has the unique technical and creative expertise to offer organizations, content creators and audiences turnkey and immersive entertainment experiences. After working for nearly a decade in augmented reality and virtual reality with several prestigious clients, such as 50 Shades of Grey Darker from Universal Pictures, The Mummy VR, and Twitter, our team of pioneers in the mixed reality space partnered together to create the next generation of immersive experiences.
SOURCE: PHENOMENA
ABOUT COMINAR
Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. Our portfolio consists of 330 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 36.6 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objective is to maximize total return to unitholders by way of tax-efficient distributions and maximizing the unit value through the proactive management of our portfolio.
SOURCE: COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SOURCE COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
For further information: Caroline Lacroix, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Cominar, caroline.lacroix@cominar.com, 418 681-6300, ext. 2413
Share this article