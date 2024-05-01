MONTREAL, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Cominar has selected Hello Network and its technological platform to support its gift card program across its commercial properties.

The Hello solution provides operational, commercial, and financial benefits to shopping centre owners while also offering new growth and success opportunities to retailers.

Gift card solution powered by Hello (CNW Group/Hello Network Inc.)

It provides consumers with a personalized, pleasant, and user-friendly environment, allowing them to track their purchases, validate their balance, and take advantage of personalized campaigns based on their preferences and shopping habits through a mobile application.

According to Marie-Andrée Boutin, Chief Development and Real Estate Operations Officer at Cominar, "Hello represents a significant innovation and a great opportunity to develop our gift card offering for the benefit of our communities. The technology behind the card opens up possibilities previously inaccessible to retailers, customers, and Cominar."

Hello, a technology company founded and based in Montreal for several years, has distinguished itself with innovative solutions that help boost retailers' sales and customer loyalty.

François Plamondon, founder and CEO of Hello Network, comments: "We have developed a powerful, flexible, robust, and secure technological platform that allows real estate owners and managers to automate several distribution processes and simplify interaction with consumers. The gift card offering thus becomes an engagement and loyalty program creating long-term value. We are pleased to have Cominar as a committed partner to meet the specific needs of the retail industry."

ABOUT COMINAR

Founded in 1965, Cominar is one of the largest real estate owners and managers in Quebec. Guided by our values and expertise, our mission is to create modern and remarkable living environments within our portfolio of office, commercial, and mixed-use buildings. Holding assets with high densification potential and strategically located near major transportation routes, our ambition is to build future communities that will transform the urban landscape and contribute positively to the development of the communities in which we operate. Our signature, proximity, guides our daily actions and allows us to make our buildings everyday destinations as attractive as they are friendly. www.cominar.com

ABOUT HELLO NETWORK

Hello Network is a technology company that has been offering integrated payment solutions with advanced marketing tools since 2018. Our expertise focuses on improving customer interactions by integrating our technology with incentives, rewards, and targeted gifts. Thus, we create richer and more personalized shopping experiences.

Hello is committed to shaping the future of Destination Retail by offering smart, easy-to-manage, and profitability-focused solutions. Placing the shopping experience at the heart of its approach, its payment solution is highly appreciated by both consumers and merchants.

For more information, visit: www.hellonetwork.ca

