MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar"), one of the most important real estate owners and managers in Quebec, announces it has released a fixed income investor update presentation.

The presentation contains summary information about Cominar, including:

An overview of the evolution of Cominar's real estate portfolio since it was privatized on March 1 st , 2022;

, 2022; An overview of operating performance since March 1 st , 2022;

, 2022; Strategic initiatives including development opportunities that may exist in the portfolio.

The investor presentation is accessible through the "Events and Investor Presentations" section under "Investor Relations" on the Cominar website at cominar.com/en/investors/conference/.

ABOUT COMINAR

Founded in 1965, Cominar is one of the most important real estate owners and managers in Quebec. Driven by our values and expertise, our mission is to create modern, distinctive living environments across our portfolio of office, retail and mixed-use properties. With assets that have high densification potential and are strategically located near major transit routes, our ambition is to build forward-looking communities that will reshape the urban landscape and positively impact the development of the communities in which we operate. Our proximity-driven philosophy guides our daily actions and allows us to make our properties enticing and inviting destinations. www.cominar.com.

