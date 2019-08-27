Cominar and I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra team up for exclusive concert tour

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cominar is teaming up with I Musici and conductor Jean‑Marie Zeitouni as the chamber orchestra's leading sponsor for the 2019–2020 season.

The two organizations share a desire to democratize classical music and make it accessible to everyone. Cominar will be pursuing this mission with a series of exclusive free concerts held at various properties in the company's commercial portfolio.

In September, the orchestra's talented string musicians will give a unique symphonic concert series in Cominar's shopping centers:

Mail Champlain: Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m.

Centre Laval: Saturday, September 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Rockland: Sunday, September 15 at 12 p.m. and Saturday, October 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Les Rivières: Saturday, September 28 at 1 p.m.

Alexis Nihon: Friday, October 4 at 12 p.m.

Galeries Rive Nord: Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m.

Cominar and the I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra are inviting guests to take a front row seat at the symphony and be transported by classical melodies. Tour details can be found on Cominar's website at www.cominar.com/en/.

About the I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra

Founded in 1983 by Yuli Turovsky, the I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra is made up of 15 exceptional musicians. Its varied repertoire spans from the 17th century to today. Jean-Marie Zeitouni, a visionary conductor and artist, has been its artistic director since 2011. I Musici de Montréal interprets, and is an advocate for, highly original programming that blends discovery, tradition, and innovation in classical music. Since its beginnings, the orchestra has reserved a special niche for emerging Canadian talent and regularly joins forces with renowned artists from here and abroad, as well as acting as a creative catalyst in the city of Montréal. I Musici de Montréal has performed for music lovers in 20 countries and boasts a discography that includes more than 40 recordings.

About Cominar

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. Our portfolio consists of 333 high-quality office, retail, and industrial properties, totaling 36.5 million square feet located in the Montréal, Québec City, and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objective is to maximize total return for unitholders by way of tax-efficient distributions and by maximizing the unit value by proactively managing our portfolio.

