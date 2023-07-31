COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF MICHAEL FERREIRA

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") today announced the resignation of Mr. Michael Ferreira, effective July 28, 2023. Mr. Ferreira had been serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since October 20, 2016 until he agreed to temporarily step down from his role on June 12, 2023.

Since Mr. Ferreira's step down, the Board of Directors has worked closely with Mr. Sylvain Champagne, the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to actively manage and continue the Corporation's activities in the normal course.

The Board of Directors has commenced a comprehensive search to identify a permanent CEO or a replacement interim CEO to manage and develop the Corporation, including guiding it through its future exploration efforts.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium Corporation is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay Lithium District of Quebec. Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling in 2023.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corp.

For further information: Sylvain Champagne, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: 819-762-4101, Email: [email protected], www.cometlithium.com