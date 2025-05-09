COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (FSE: 8QY) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved today a grant of an aggregate of 1,375,000 stock options in respect of an aggregate of 1,375,000 common shares (the "Options") to its executives officers and director of the Corporation and to one consultant of the Corporation. Each Option entitles the recipient to purchase one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.19 per share, which is higher to the closing price of the Corporation's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday May 8, 2025. The Options vest immediately and will expire in seven years. All the forgoing Options are subject to the terms of the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Comet Lithium is a dynamic Quebec-focused exploration company with a robust portfolio of high-potential assets with exposure to lithium, gold, copper and nickel. Its holdings include the expansive Troilus East Property, strategically located adjacent to Troilus Gold's multi-million-ounce gold-copper deposit, which has recently advanced to the feasibility stage and advancing project financing. Comet also owns the Liberty Property, directly adjoining Winsome Resources' Adina lithium deposit, along with several other highly prospective properties across the province.

