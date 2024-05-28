Comet Lithium Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (FSE: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), Comet Lithium's shareholders elected Vincent Metcalfe, Sylvain Champagne, Jordan William Potts, Paul Blatter, Jamie Flegg and S. Mitchel Wasel as directors of Comet Lithium. Following the Meeting, Comet Lithium's Board of Directors re-appointed Vincent Metcalfe as President and Chief Executive Officer of Comet Lithium and appointed Sylvain Champagne as Chief Financial Officer of Comet Lithium.

At the Meeting, Comet Lithium's shareholders also approved resolutions (i) appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of Comet Lithium, (ii) authorizing, ratifying, approving and confirming the current omnibus equity compensation plan of Comet Lithium, which was amended by the Board of Directors of the Corporation so as to align with the most recent changes to Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation of TSX Venture Exchange, which are primarily of an administrative nature, the whole as more fully described in Comet Lithium's management information circular dated April 20, 2024 prepared in connection with the Meeting.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Website: CometLithium.com

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corp.

For further information: Comet Lithium Corporation: Vincent Metcalfe, Chairman and CEO, [email protected], +1.514.249.9960; 147 Québec Avenue (back door), Rouyn-Noranda, Québec J9X 6M8, Email: [email protected]