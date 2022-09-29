MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Carlton Cards is proud to support the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) during October, Mental Health Awareness Month, though a nationwide campaign to raise awareness around the impact of human connection on mental health and funds to support mental health where it's needed most.

Come Support Mental Health Awareness with Carlton Cards (CNW Group/Carlton Cards Ltd.)

At Carlton Cards, making the world a more thoughtful and caring place is at the heart of what we do. With this campaign, we are working with our retail partners to encourage Canadians to send a greeting card to those they care about in support of the CMHA. Each time someone buys Carlton Cards greeting cards in October, a portion of the proceeds, up to $25,000 total, will be donated by Carlton Cards to the CMHA.

"At Carlton Cards, we understand the emotional benefit that card sending has on mental health," shared Rod Sturtridge, President, Carlton Cards. "Partnering with our retailers to support the CMHA again this year is a great opportunity to promote social connection and support mental health for Canadians."

The campaign will begin Oct 1 in stores where Carlton Cards are sold, including Atlantic Superstore, Brunet, Dominion, Familiprix, Federated Coop, Foodland, Fortinos, IGA, Jean Coutu, Lawtons Drugs, Loblaws, London Drugs, Maxi, Metro Ontario, PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, Real Canadian Superstore, Provigo, Safeway, Save On Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Your Independent Grocer, select Walmart stores, and Zehrs Markets.

About Carlton Cards

Carlton Cards is the #1 greeting card company in Canada.

For 100+ years, we've helped people celebrate all of life's special moments, guided by our purpose to make the world a more thoughtful and caring place… Every. Single. Day. We are the preferred greeting card supplier to top retailers across Canada with the following brands: Carlton Cards, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, and Cartes Carlton.

Visit: www.carltoncards.ca for more info.

