Come one, Come Y'all: CF Chinook Centre hosts Calgary's largest Stampede pancake breakfast

Thousands of Calgarians take in Stampede with live country music, family-friendly activities and delectable pancakes – with all the fixings!

CALGARY, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - In true Stampede tradition, CF Chinook Centre will host its 59th annual Stampede Breakfast on Saturday, July 6th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Guests will enjoy live country performances by country artists Lyndsay Butler, Jake Mathews and Michelle Wright, in addition to enjoying delicious pancakes and entertainment for the whole family.

Delivering on its commitment of building vibrant communities, on behalf of the grill sponsors, CF Chinook Centre will present a donation to the Alberta's Children's Hospital during the breakfast. Media will have the opportunity to interview Paige O'Neill, General Manager of CF Chinook Centre, and a representative from the Alberta Children's Hospital, in addition to photo and camera opportunities to capture this marquee event.

Breakfast goers and visitors are encouraged to visit CF Chinook Centre to complete their Stampede shopping needs. Throughout the 10-days of festivities, participating retailers will be offering exciting promotions, in-store experiences and one-of-a-kind products.

What: CF Chinook Centre's 59th Annual Stampede Breakfast



When: Saturday, July 6, 2019

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Rain or Shine)



Where: CF Chinook Centre: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary AB

Located in the east parking lot, on the front of Macleod Trail





Public transit is encouraged and shoppers are advised to park on the west side of the shopping centre off 5th street. The CF SHOP! app's Park-Aide feature can also be used for parking availability. Accessible parking for media can be arranged in advance.



Who: Country artists Lyndsay Butler, Jake Mathews and Michelle Wright

*Please note, accessible media parking can be arranged in advance of the breakfast. To confirm your attendance and interview, please RSVP to chelsea.smyth@northstrategic.com in advance of the event.

About CF Chinook Centre

Stretching two full city blocks North from Glenmore Trail to 58th Ave and one city block west from MacLeod Trail, CF Chinook Centre is one of Calgary's most recognizable landmarks and has been the city's best-known retail shopping destination for over 50 years. With nearly 1.4 million square feet of top quality retail shops, services and entertainment venues with a central, urban location serviced by the Calgary LRT, CF Chinook Centre is truly a city within a city. CF Chinook Centre is owned and managed by Cadillac Fairview. For more information about CF Chinook Centre, visit www.cfshops.com/chinook-centre.html.

