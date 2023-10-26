Come for the Home, Stay for the Heart with Four Seasons Private Retreats Luxury Villa and Residence Rentals

"Four Seasons Private Retreats represent one of the many ways we have diversified our offerings to meet the needs of today's luxury traveller," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. "With a dynamic portfolio of villas and residences around the globe, guests have the space, privacy, and flexibility to settle in and enjoy their stay in a setting that feels like home. Whether a family reunion on the shores of Seychelles or a group getaway in Whistler for an alpine adventure, and everything in between, the greatest benefit of all is having Four Seasons care at your doorstep."

Reynal continues, "As we look to the future, we know that the desirability of Four Seasons Private Retreats will only continue to grow. We are excited by our diverse pipeline of new projects, and we expect to increase our offerings from 800 homes in 30 sought-after destinations to more than 1,000 over the next three years."

Where Extraordinary Care Meets the Comforts of Home

Four Seasons Private Retreats offer ultimate privacy with access to world-class hotel amenities and facilities and personalized around-the-clock service. From pre-arrival to departure, guests are guaranteed a seamless journey across all touchpoints, from the customized booking process to access to the Four Seasons mobile app and chat service, Kids For All Seasons programming designed for families with children, and a carefully curated stay itinerary by a dedicated concierge team. Wherever the destination, thoughtfully designed spaces boast quality facilities designed for comfort, entertainment, and peace of mind, ranging from private pools with spectacular views and modern fully equipped kitchens to expansive living rooms and dining areas.

Four Seasons Private Retreats cater to individual needs in any season - whether it's to rest and recharge, explore food and beverage and wellness offerings, or simply chase the sun.

Nature Havens

Retreat to the world's first exclusive-use two-hectare (five-acre) UNESCO hideaway at Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah surrounded by jungle greenery, crystal waters, and white-sand beaches in a seven-bedroom private island only bookable in its entirety for up to 22 guests. Catch a glimpse of the vibrant coral reefs and resident dolphins during a cruise on board a 19-metre (62foot) private luxury yacht, indulge in a customized treatment in the Ocean of Consciousness spa, or enjoy beachfront barbecues and signature creations by expert chefs in-villa or in one of the island's dining locations - all serviced by a dedicated staff team of 25 led by a personal Island Chief. Sunbathe in the private pool of the Three-Bedroom Beach Villa, relax in the panoramic balcony of the Mezzanine Suites in The Beach House, or enjoy a snorkelling adventure stepping into the lagoon beneath the Two-Bedroom Water Villa.





Experience Bora Bora's stunning sunsets at Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, French Polynesia , and admire views of Mount Otemanu from the infinity-edge pool of the Three-Bedroom Premier Beachfront Villa Estate, or dine in style on the secluded white-sand beachfront with live entertainment from Polynesian fire dancers. Take a private underwater adventure with a local guide across Coral Gardens and swim with colourful reef fish or interact with stingrays in the shallow waters. Those who are more adventurous can explore the Pacific Ocean where blacktip reef sharks and lemon sharks roam.





Savour year-round sunshine in a Red Sea hideaway at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, where guests can enjoy a day of family fun on the Resort's private beach or the private pool deck of the two-level Four-Bedroom Villa, a stand-alone luxury rental residence featuring a spa pool and babysitter's bedroom with ensuite bath. While children are kept entertained with the Kids For All Seasons program, couples can explore the Red Sea for a snorkelling or diving adventure to discover local marine life, historic shipwrecks, and more.

Mountain Escapes

Admire mountain views from the large outdoor terrace of Windows, a Six-Bedroom Private Residence, after a day on the trails at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. A world-renowned ski destination , the Four Seasons Ski Haus is home base for mountain adventures, ski lessons, trail advice, equipment rentals, and an elevated lounge. Guests can also indulge in a healing signature spa treatment , the High-Altitude Adjustment Massage, consisting of a full-body treatment combining essential oils with targeted pressure techniques.





Experience the charms of Whistler all year round at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler. Warm up around the fireplace and soak in the panoramic views at the Three-Bedroom and Den Resort Residence. Take to the slopes of North America's largest ski resort, Whistler Blackcomb, with more than 200 marked runs spanning over two side-by-side mountains connected by PEAK 2 PEAK – a Guinness Book of World Records holder for the longest lift. Dine under the stars on the terrace and taste signature dishes showcasing the best seafood and produce from British Colombia prepared by an In-Residence Chef, or discover new flavours at the newly-renovated SIDECUT Steakhouse or Braidwood Tavern.

Wellness Journeys

A peaceful sanctuary awaits at Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayao, Costa Rica with sound healing meditation , grounding yoga session , and Cacao Ceremony guided by an in-house Wellness Ambassador in the privacy of the outdoor deck. During a snorkelling adventure, guests can plant their own coral structure , directly contributing to the revitalization of Peninsula Papagayo. Guests can then retreat to the bi-level Casa Las Olas Six-Bedroom Residence, featuring a fully equipped children's room with bunk beds and reading nooks, a state-of-the-art media room, gym, and spacious outdoor entertaining area for poolside barbecues.





Master the Japanese art of relaxation with a self-meditation journey at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto and a complimentary Zazen self-meditation kit, designed by a Zen monk from Kennin-ji Temple in Gion. Immerse in the local culture during a Japanese Tea Ceremony at Shakusui-Tei and learn about the rules, etiquette, and subtle intricacies of this thousand-year-old tradition. Admire picturesque views during a stay in the first-floor of the One-Bedroom Hotel Residence Garden View providing direct access to Shakusui-en, the hotel's 800-year-old Japanese pond garden, once a domain of a noble samurai as described in a 12th century epic poem, The Tale of the Heike.





Experience the serenity of northern Thailand at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai through Soulful Awakening featuring comprehensive Live a Life of Balance rituals including a curated three-course wellness dinner from the Balanced Cuisine menu, a bath ritual using eco-friendly and vegan products, restorative yoga, and a 60-minute Sleep Well massage therapy session. For an outdoor adventure, embark on a nature trail designed for all ages and abilities by famed landscape architect Bill Bensley. After a day of exploration, sit back and relax in the Three-Bedroom Grand Residence Pool Villa while a personal residential assistant attends to every detail, from arranging a traditional Thai cooking class at Rim Thai Kitchen to serving dinner al fresco in the pool.

Culinary Adventures

Iconic Getaways

Experience the French Riviera in style in one of three luxury villas tucked away for ultimate privacy: the four-bedroom Villa Rose Pierre at Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel, and two new additions, Villa Beauchamp and Villa Clair Soleil . Four Seasons legendary service guarantees total relaxation, from spending days lounging by the private infinity pool to sunbathing in the gardens, engaging in active sports, or enjoying sunset aperitifs on the terrace. Guests can admire views of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula and Mediterranean Sea during a gourmet picnic , created by Michelin-starred Chef Yoric Tièche and Pastry Chef Pierre-Jean Quinonero, on the heights of Villefranche-sur-Mer in the Hotel's vegetable garden.





Explore London's historic yet lively East End from a landmark address at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square. Indulge in Michelin-starred cuisine on-property at La Dame de Pic London or savour a tailored menu by an expert chef in the private kitchen of the three-bedroom Crown Residence, featuring views of the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, and River Thames. For world-class cultural and gourmet experiences, the Trinity Square Private Club features a Château Latour tasting room with carefully selected vintages direct from the cellars of the estate. A dedicated lift straight to the residence provides utmost privacy.

Coming Soon

A highly anticipated opening, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol, is an luxury villa experience set within a vibrant riviera-style village in Mexico, featuring Two to Five-Bedroom Oceanview Villas and Residences.

Other Four Seasons Private Retreats luxury villa and residence rentals set to debut in exciting new destinations include:

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Caye Chapel, Belize

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena

