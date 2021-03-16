"The goal of post-surgical acute pain management is to reduce the frequency and severity of pain and prevent an acute pain from becoming chronic. In addition, the prevention of complications, the ability to speed-up healing, and minimizing potential side effects caused by analgesics are critical," said Dr. Hance Clarke, Medical Director of The Pain Research Unit at Toronto General Hospital. "In March 2020, experts published a clinical consensus statement for acute pain management i following elective surgery which recommends acetaminophen and ibuprofen as the norm in postoperative prescribing. Being able to recommend acetaminophen and ibuprofen at a specific three-to-one dose via Combogesic® might be a convenient, effective acute pain management option and lead to a reduced pill burden."

The efficacy of Combogesic® is based on its clinically proven ratio – one tablet contains 325 mg of acetaminophen and 97.5 mg of ibuprofen. With its unique 3.3:1 ratio, Combogesic® is a faster and more effective pain reliever than either acetaminophen or ibuprofen alone in the same doses (78% more effective than acetaminophen and 36% more effective than ibuprofen)*.ii

"A novel combination of two popular non-prescription analgesics – ibuprofen and acetaminophen – Combogesic® provides clinicians with an additional therapeutic option for achieving multimodal analgesia for mild to moderate pain management in adults without compromising the well-established safety profile of either active constituent," said Dr. Nardine Nakhla, a community pharmacist and clinical lecturer at the University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy.

BioSyent Pharma Inc. in-licensed Combogesic® for Canada from AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. who sell the product, either directly or through partners, in 37 other countries under various brand names including Maxigesic®. In other markets, it comes in different dosage forms and strengths with the same 3.3:1 acetaminophen/ibuprofen ratio.

"Combogesic® is a new and effective opioid-free treatment to support Canadian healthcare providers in the acute pain management for those patients in need. We look forward to helping patients who are looking for short term pain relief", said Dr. Navid Ashrafi, Director, Medical & Regulatory Affairs, BioSyent Pharma.

Combogesic® is available behind the pharmacy counter without a prescription or by ordering online. You can find more information about Combogesic® at Combogesic.ca.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the time of this press release, the Company has 12,740,775 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.



