Combined Canada Introduces New Critical Illness Suite of Products

The new offerings come at a time where there is greater awareness and concern among Canadians over the financial impacts of critical illness, and where Canadians want to be more planful regarding "life events."

More Timely Than Ever – Advancements in detection and diagnosis have contributed to greater awareness of critical illnesses among Canadians. With two in five Canadians expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime 1 and an estimated 70,000 Canadians experiencing a heart attack annually 2 , the need has never been greater.

– Advancements in detection and diagnosis have contributed to greater awareness of critical illnesses among Canadians. With two in five Canadians expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime and an estimated 70,000 Canadians experiencing a heart attack annually , the need has never been greater. Rising Costs – Healthcare costs and rates of diagnosis for critical illnesses like cancer, stroke, and heart disease continue to weigh on Canadians and their families. According to recent estimates, the average Canadian paid $902 in out-of-pocket medical expenses in 2023, equivalent to $75 monthly. 3

– Healthcare costs and rates of diagnosis for critical illnesses like cancer, stroke, and heart disease continue to weigh on Canadians and their families. According to recent estimates, the average Canadian paid in out-of-pocket medical expenses in 2023, equivalent to monthly. Health Impacts of Financial Stress – A growing body of research shows that financial stressors can result in further negative health impacts on individuals battling critical illnesses and also impact the physical well-being of their families. Dubbed "financial toxicity" in a recent paper from the Canadian Medical Association, more than a third of patients4 in Canada reported suffering financial distress after a cancer diagnosis. This can lead to anxiety, gaps in care, and insufficient recovery time—all of which can exacerbate a stressful critical condition.

"Canadians are increasingly aware of the financial impacts that can accompany a serious health condition," said Vincent Iozzo, Senior Vice President, Chief Distribution Officer and Chief Agent at Combined Canada. "That has contributed to a growth in the supplemental insurance category, with nearly 7 in 10 Canadians purchasing supplemental coverage as part of a broader financial plan5. Combined is the leader and pioneer in this category, and we will continue to innovate to serve the needs of Canadians and their families in an ever-changing marketplace."

The new Critical Illness offering includes four different plan types covering up to 26 conditions paid at 100% of the elected benefit amount, plus many conditions covered as partial benefits. This suite of products was designed to provide policyholders and their families flexibility, financial benefits, and peace of mind. Policies are guaranteed renewable, include a return of premium upon death, and plan benefits are payable in addition to all other insurance policies. With flexible term options, the ability to elect benefit amounts from $10,000 to $100,000 and options for coverage for the whole family - plus the inclusion of Teladoc Health Canada's Expert Medical Services (EMS) - consumers are able to work with their local Combined Canada agent to build the critical illness insurance policy that's right for them.

Critical Illness insurance from Combined Canada offers policyholders a lump-sum cash benefit upon the diagnosis of a covered condition, distinguishing itself from disability plans which typically provide ongoing income replacement. This benefit is designed to cover immediate, out-of-pocket expenses, allowing insureds the freedom to allocate the funds according to their needs. The financial support can be used to cover a variety of crucial needs as individuals heal, including covering deductibles and copays; addressing out-of-network care expenses; and supporting living expenses during the recovery period.

In addition, Combined Canada offers highly customizable options to ensure policyholders can choose the right plan for themselves and their families, including benefits such as return of premium upon good health, subsequent diagnosis benefits, and paid-up benefits.

"Now more than ever, healthcare and financial planning run hand-in-hand, and consumers have a dizzying array of options from which to choose," Iozzo added. "Fortunately, Combined Canada's easy-to-understand menu of customizable options offers the inclusivity, flexibility and cost efficiency to help Canadian families weather sudden, unexpected and financially challenging health diagnosis."

Detailed information on coverage options, eligibility, and next steps is available from local Combined Canada agents or on www.combined.ca .

1 Canadian Cancer Society (2023).

2 Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

3 Canadian Institute for Health Information.

4 Canadian Medical Association (2023).

5 Canadian Life & Health Insurance Association (CLIHA).

About Combined Canada

Combined Canada is a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in Canada. Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, the company has operated in Canada since 1956 as a branch of Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb Company. With offices located throughout Canada and sales representatives in every province, Combined Canada is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. For more information, please visit www.combined.ca

SOURCE Combined Insurance

For further information: Bruce Logan, AVP, Marketing and Communications, 416 716 4154, [email protected], Sean Mogle, Partner, Finn PR, 312 520 0107, [email protected]

× Modal title