Combatting anti-Indigenous discrimination and harassment in retail settings

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC), and the Indigenous Human Rights Program (a partnership between Pro Bono Students Canada (PBSC) and the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres (OFIFC)) released a guide and two fact sheets, to address anti-Indigenous discrimination and harassment in retail. These resources provide practical human rights information to retailers and Indigenous people (shoppers or retail staff members) on recognizing, preventing, and remedying anti-Indigenous discrimination and harassment in retail settings.

Indigenous people often experience racism and consumer racial profiling in different retail settings (for example, in department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, malls, shopping centres, independent stores.) The guide and fact sheets explore experiences, which may amount to racial discrimination or harassment or both and can violate Ontario's Human Rights Code (the Code).

"The Code requires retailers to ensure a safe, non-discriminatory environment for people to shop, buy products, or receive personal services. The OHRC is aware that Indigenous shoppers often face racial profiling, being labeled as 'suspicious' or potential shoplifters based on racist stereotypes. Frequently, they experience verbal and physical mistreatment, and receive lower-quality service once identified as Indigenous, particularly when First Nations customers show their Status cards. The guidance tool released today is intended for duty-holders and rights-holders. Its aim is to clarify their responsibilities and help them maintain safe retail spaces for Indigenous people and a safe and welcoming shopping environments everyone," said Patricia DeGuire, Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

The guide and fact sheets offer comprehensive information about the protections provided by the Code, how Indigenous people experience discrimination and harassment in retail settings, and suggested practices to help prevent and address discriminatory actions.

"PBSC is grateful for the OHRC's longstanding partnership with the Indigenous Human Rights Program, including our collaboration on high-quality educational resources addressing discrimination against Indigenous people in retail settings," said Jason Goodman, Former Director, Family Justice, Pro Bono Students Canada. "These resources will be a valuable support within the program's Human Rights Clinics and, more broadly, raise awareness and empower action against these too-common injustices across the province."

The two fact sheets summarize key information from the guide to help rights-holders (Indigenous consumers) on one hand, and duty-holders (retailers) on the other, understand:

What anti-Indigenous discrimination and harassment may look like in retail settings. What to do if someone witnesses or experiences anti-Indigenous discrimination and harassment. What to do to prevent discrimination in violation of the Code.

"It is unfortunate that anti-Indigenous racism continues to be a common experience for many in our community," said Sean Longboat, Co-Executive Director, OFIFC. "It is hoped that by building awareness about anti-Indigenous racism – what it is, how to prevent it, what to do if you see or experience it – that we will create a safer, more equitable society for Indigenous people to live and thrive."

Our organizations will continue to promote this guide and fact sheets to help prevent anti-Indigenous discrimination in retail settings, so we can create a more inclusive Ontario.

Quick Facts

The OHRC collaborated with OFIFC, University of Toronto Indigenous law students and staff from PBSC on the development of these resources.

Neither the guide nor the fact sheets should be considered legal advice.

Guide

Fact Sheets

