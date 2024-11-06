OHRC and LCO release new tool to help organizations assess AI technologies to ensure they uphold human rights

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) and the Law Commission of Ontario (LCO) launched the Human Rights Impact Assessment for AI Technologies ("HRIA" or "the tool"), a tool to help assess and mitigate human rights impacts of AI systems in a broad range of applications.

"AI offers many benefits, but also has well-documented risks. The AI impact assessment released today is a practical, step-by-step tool that will help organizations identify and manage AI risks to human rights. The LCO and OHRC have worked together to develop the first human rights impact assessment based on Canadian human rights law," said Raj Anand, Chair of the Law Commission of Ontario Board of Governors.

"While we are eager to harness the opportunities and benefits presented by the potential of AI, its use by public sector entities around the world has resulted in serious harms to individuals and communities. Thus, it is imperative that human rights protections be built into the foundation of any governing framework or regulation," said Patricia DeGuire, Chief Commissioner, Ontario Human Rights Commission. "We are proud to have worked with the Law Commission of Ontario to create this tool that will help guide organizations in ensuring that their use of AI aligns with their human rights obligations."

The HRIA is a step-by-step guide with examples and explanations, created for AI designers, developers, operators, and owners to identify, assess, minimize, or prevent discrimination and uphold human rights obligations throughout the lifecycle of an AI system.

The HRIA aims to:

Strengthen knowledge and understanding of human rights impacts;

Provide practical guidance on human rights impacts, particularly in relation to non-discrimination and equality of treatment; and

Identify practical mitigation strategies and remedies to address bias and discrimination from AI systems.

The OHRC and the LCO call on the Ontario government, employers, and all other duty-holders to use the HRIA to ensure that the opportunities, benefits, and protections associated with the use of AI are available to all Ontarians without discrimination.

Quick Facts

The HRIA is based on internationally established guardrails on AI, which recognize the importance of human rights due diligence in use of these technologies.

The Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) also contributed to the development of the HRIA.

The HRIA has two parts: Part A is an assessment of the AI system for human rights implications. In this section, organizations are asked questions about the purpose of the AI, the significance of the AI system, and the treatment of individual Canadians and communities. Part B is about mitigation. Once the AI system has been categorized, Part B provides a series of questions to assist organizations to minimize identified human rights issues in the given AI system.

The HRIA does not constitute legal advice and does not provide a definitive legal answer regarding any adverse human rights impacts, including violations of federal or provincial human rights law or other relevant legislation.

