OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Federal Fleet Services has announced the acquisition of four AI-based Virtual Agronomist systems to grow and harvest fresh vegetables onboard Combat Support Ship Asterix. This pioneering technology, provided by Agwa, is set to revolutionize the availability of fresh produce during extended deployments at sea.

Combat Support Ship Asterix to be Fitted with Onboard Vegetable Farm (CNW Group/Federal Fleet Services)

The Agwa system utilizes cutting-edge AI to create fully autonomous onboard vegetable growers. With three primary data branches—Image Analyzer, Sensory Data, and Consumer Behavior—the system's Virtual Agronomist continuously adjusts growth plans in real time to ensure optimal conditions for vegetable cultivation.

Installation of the system is scheduled to take place during September.

John Schmidt, CEO of Federal Fleet Services, emphasized the significance of this advancement: "We are continuously striving to provide the best working and living conditions for our combined Federal Fleet and Royal Canadian Navy team onboard. Fresh leafy greens have a shelf life of around seven days, and our deployments offshore can be several weeks, so being able to grow our own onboard, available at any time, is a real game-changer. Who knows, maybe we will grow enough to be able to replenish other ships with fresh produce grown onboard Asterix."

Eli Feiglin, Chief Commercial Officer of Agwa, likened the system to a coffee capsule machine: "The system is comparable to a coffee capsule machine with seed pods being inserted, and the AI systems control the rest. All the crew has to do is pick it. The system is very much suited to ships spending long periods at sea like naval vessels so we are proud to be working with Federal Fleet Services on this project."

Alex Vicefield, CEO of Inocea Group, which owns Federal Fleet Services, added, "This is another example of where we are investing our own funds in technologies that are useful, pioneering, and contribute to the well-being and safety of the crew and vessel. Other recent examples include the installation of Starlink high-speed unlimited internet and the MARSS NiDAR Multidomain Command and Control System."

This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing sustainability and self-sufficiency for naval operations, ensuring that fresh produce is readily available for the crew, regardless of deployment duration.

