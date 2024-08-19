Combat Support Ship, Asterix, awarded 3-year service extension by the Government of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Federal Fleet Services (FFS) announced today that the Government of Canada has exercised the remaining three option years under their unique Provision of Services Agreement (PSA) for Combat Support Ship (CSS) Asterix. In addition to the provision of the Asterix, FFS provides personnel to operate and maintain the vessel, while the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) assigns Mission Specialists to fulfill critical naval defense roles, with the FFS merchant and RCN military crews operating in an integrated, seamless and highly capable manner.

This cost effective contracting model has been a true Canadian success story and is currently in its seventh year and will be in effect until at least January 28th 2028. The original contract for CSS Asterix was for an initial five-year period followed by five optional years, and an option to purchase the vessel, which remains in effect.

John Schmidt, President of Federal Fleet Services said, "Since 2018, Combat Support Ship Asterix has circumnavigated the globe several times working with NATO and other allied navies in military and humanitarian operations in the world's most hostile regions – from the Persian Gulf to East Africa, the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula. In that time, the ship has performed flawlessly, without a single day of unplanned downtime. Asterix has truly earned her place as an essential capability for serving the needs of our military, as well as those of our allies."

Alex Vicefield, CEO of the Inocea Group added: "Combat Support Ship Asterix has become an indispensable strategic enabler for Canada's blue water naval operations. Its capabilities, experience and reliability have rightly earned the ship and its crew global acclaim. In an increasingly volatile world, we continue to make major strategic investments in Asterix to meet emerging threats and challenges. Congratulations to the Federal Fleet Services team for their flawless track-record and contribution to keeping Canadians and our allies safe and secure."

At a glance: Combat Support Ship Asterix

Since delivery in 2018, CSS Asterix has performed the following without a single day of unplanned downtime or major incident:

245,931 nautical miles sailed (10 times around the globe), stopping in over 20 countries.

480 operations delivering over 95 million litres of fuel.

292 dry cargo and ammunition transfers to 21 allied navies.

87 helicopter landings.

11 military operations in the South China Sea, Red Sea , East China Sea, Arabian Sea, East Africa , Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Korean Peninsula and Arctic, involving counter-terrorism, wartime evacuation, sanction enforcement, NATO task groupings, freedom of navigation and international patrols.

, East China Sea, Arabian Sea, , Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Korean Peninsula and Arctic, involving counter-terrorism, wartime evacuation, sanction enforcement, NATO task groupings, freedom of navigation and international patrols. 13 international military exercises off Canada , Japan , Australia , UK and US.

Key Facts

Combat Support Ship Asterix is a fully-NATO compliant multipurpose replenishment and support ship owned and operated by Federal Fleet Services Inc. for the Royal Canadian Navy.

CSS Asterix is crewed by a combination of Federal Fleet Services and Royal Canadian Navy personnel.

Since her delivery from Davie Shipbuilding in 2018, CSS Asterix has not had a single day of downtime. Her reliability and capability have earned her an excellent reputation amongst the global navies she has supported.

The ship was designed for and fitted with the same equipment and systems as the Royal Canadian Navy's future fleet, including its Integrated Tactical and Navigation System, Integrated Platform Management System, Communications Systems, Replenishment At Sea Systems, among others.

In 2023, Federal Fleet Services acquired and installed a pioneering multi-domain command-and-control system to detect, monitor and intercept aerial and surface threats.

CSS Asterix was fitted for certain optional systems such as CIWS, torpedo decoys and CBRN protection. With preparations already made, these systems can be installed, if required, in short order.

About Federal Fleet Services

Based in Ottawa, Ontario Federal Fleet Services Inc. supports military, government and humanitarian operations through the construction, ownership, servicing and management of complex, mission-critical ships. Find out more at federalfleet.ca

