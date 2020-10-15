Popular festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and of good over evil

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Post issued today a new commemorative stamp to mark Diwali – a joyous festival celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities around the world. In 2020, Diwali falls on November 14, with festivities continuing for five days.

About the festival

Diwali stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is celebrated for a variety of reasons, although common themes are the triumph of light over darkness and of good over evil. For many, this important annual observance is a time to welcome happiness and good fortune. Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word dīpāvali, meaning rows of lights, and refers to the popular practice of placing diyas, or oil lamps, throughout homes and temples. Other traditions include decorating entranceways with colourful geometric Rangoli patterns made with materials such as rice, sand, powder or flower petals, illuminating the sky with fireworks, and exchanging gifts and sweet treats.

About the stamp

Designed by Entro Communications, the stamp features a diya and a vibrant geometric background evocative of a traditional Rangoli. Printed by Colour Innovations, the Permanent™ domestic rate stamp is available in a booklet of 10 stamps and affixed to an Official First Day Cover.

