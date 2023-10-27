Colombia Launches New Country Brand Slogan in Montreal During Tourism Forum

Thirteen top tourism companies from 'The Country of Beauty' will have the opportunity to establish business connections with 20 Canadian travel agents and prove why Colombia is meant to be the next favorite destination for Canadian travelers.

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- A captivating showcase of Colombian beauty is set to make its debut in Canada. From October 30th to November 1st, Montreal will transform into an exceptional stage for the Colombia-Canada Tourism Forum 2023, organized by ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism.

With local stakeholders, opinion leaders, travel agencies, and airlines, this event promises to be a unique and immersive experience. Companies like Canandes; Esprit d'Aventure; and Atypika Tours, among others, will have the chance to engage with Colombia's tourism offerings and establish crucial connections. Additionally, attendees will gain valuable insights into the preferences of Canadian travelers when it comes to exploring the wonders of Colombia.

The forum will be inaugurated by the Ambassador of Colombia to Canada, Carlos Arturo Morales, and the General Consul of Colombia in Montreal, Luz Stella Jara.

During the event, ProColombia will launch the new promotional slogan: 'Colombia, The Country of Beauty', which symbolizes Colombia's main attributes, such as its biodiversity and dazzling territories.

According to Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, "Canadians are drawn to explore Colombia's tropical climate year-round, its culture, and natural wealth. It is also worth noting that our country is leading the Meetings Industry on the continent, which captures the attention of Canadian planners seeking new destinations for incentives, congresses, conventions, weddings and other events".

As a matter of fact, Canada is a key market that has shown dynamism, with a 55% increase in travelers from January to August, compared to the same period in 2022. It currently ranks as the 12th largest market for international arrivals in Colombia, benefiting from 13 direct flights and 2,862 seats available per week, connecting both countries in less than 7 hours.

With a peak travel season typically spanning from November to February, this flourishing partnership between Colombia and Canada provides travelers with the opportunity to explore the magic of both nations.

"We want Canadians to think of Colombia as a trendy destination with unparalleled beauty, and meaningful travel experiences that leave both tourists and locals touched forever", Caballero concluded.

