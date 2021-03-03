Colombia invites Canadian buyers to participate in the 85th virtual Business Matchmaking Forum

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- PROCOLOMBIA, the Colombian Government agency in charge of promoting trade with high potential markets, invites Canadian companies to participate as buyers at the 85th Business Matchmaking Forum, from April 12-23.

Canadian buyers will connect and network via 30-minute B2B meetings with potential suppliers from different sectors including: Agribusiness, Apparel, Manufacturing industries, Software, IT and Creative Industries.

All buyers will have access to build their own B2B agendas and review the participating companies' offer before the event. The matchmaking forum will be fully virtual offering the possibility of scheduling as many meetings as desired. Participating in this event has no-cost.

In the 2020 edition over 2.000 Colombian and international companies from around the world gathered virtually.

Colombia's goods and services are well-positioned in different markets. "This year, Colombia and Canada celebrate the 10th anniversary of their free trade agreement. During this decade, more than 260 Colombian products have successfully arrived in the northern country. The agreement has allowed Colombia to diversify its exportable offer by enabling zero access tariff for 98% of manufacturing goods," said Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia.

Logistics from Colombia to Canada last 9 to 19 days arriving to Eastern Canadian ports: Halifax, NS; Montreal, QC and Toronto, ON; and 14 to 22 days arriving at Vancouver's port.

Colombia is highly competitive and is currently considered as a top services nearshore player among the Americas. It offers political and economic stability, skilled workforce, a strong innovation ecosystem, a dynamic and growing economy and a privileged geographic location.



Don't miss this opportunity to connect with Colombian vendors, for further information on how to participate as a buyer, click here:

https://mcr.macrorruedasprocolombia.co/macrorrueda85/

For further information: Ismael Trivino, [email protected]