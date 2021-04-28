DENVER, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today it has expanded its global reach by partnering with Telia Carrier, the world's #1 ranked global IP backbone, with a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Cologix's VAN2 interconnection hub in Vancouver, Canada. With Telia Carrier's first PoP in Western Canada, Cologix and Telia Carrier customers will have low-latency access to Telia Carrier's fiber backbone and connectivity.

"Partnering with Telia Carrier provides our customers with solutions to respond to soaring demand across Canada," said Sean Maskell, Cologix President & General Manager for Canada. "We've seen significant customer demand for additional diversity and capacity, especially for businesses that need a direct local connection to cloud providers in Vancouver."

Growing at an average 6% each year, Vancouver's tech industry is rapidly evolving, drawing global attention and increased investment into key sectors such as AI, Software as a Service (SaaS), social media, business intelligence, security, life sciences, FinTech and, in particular, Digital Entertainment & Interactive (DE&I). DE&I is used to describe one collective industry that includes various screen-based sectors such as Visual Effects (VFX) & Animation, Film & TV Production, Video Game Development, VR and Interactive Media, all of which rely on a connected and robust infrastructure to create quality content.

"We're pleased to be working with Cologix to open up our first PoP in Western Canada to support data-intensive innovation, real time collaboration, and creative development in digital industries that thrive on a reliable network," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Telia Carrier. "The Vancouver PoP will provide direct access to our #1 global IP backbone and diverse, secure, carrier-grade services to help businesses drive transformative changes and cloud driven strategies at scale as computing shifts to the edge."

Businesses in Vancouver can now take advantage of Telia Carrier's number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of their high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

"We are delighted Telia Carrier has chosen Cologix's VAN2 location to extend their global IP backbone," said Laura Ortman, Cologix President & Chief Revenue Officer. "Vancouver has the perfect ecosystem for harnessing digital potential, allowing our customers to accelerate their cloud transformation. Our VAN2 location will allow Telia Carrier to provide more local interconnection, with rapid delivery and low latency."

As the amount of data being produced and consumed is growing at the edge, there is an increasing need to consolidate data stores nearby to give ready access to 3rd party, cloud-enabled apps and analytics services. With over 100 Terabytes of active edge IP Transit traffic globally and over 300 Terabytes of deployed edge port capacity, Telia Carrier is able to provide the required capacity customers need "on demand" to support traffic bursts and high availability.

Cologix's VAN2 data center provides hyper-efficient data center solutions and robust connectivity to 20+ unique networks and direct access to the primary node for the Vancouver Internet Exchange (VANIX).

Through Cologix's MetroConnect platform, customers in VAN1 and VAN3 also have the ability to access Telia Carrier at VAN2 (1050 West Pender).

Other VAN2 key features

Home to the Vancouver Internet Exchange (VANIX)

Located downtown, VAN2 is six blocks away from VAN1 data centre - providing two great data center options

Top certifications and security SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS compliant

For more information about Cologix's VAN2 interconnection hub

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit cologix.com or email [email protected] . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Teliacarrier.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

