Collegeboxes Expands to Canada in Time for Student Move-Outs

PHOENIX and CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Collegeboxes®, a division of U-Haul®, is bringing its stress-free shipping and storage solutions to Canada after 24 years of serving students in the U.S.

When students move out of their dorms and apartments in the spring, and return to school in the fall, transporting or storing belongings can be challenging and costly.

Collegeboxes eliminates the hassle. Students signing up for services enjoy an easy, expedited transition to and from school each term while knowing their possessions are secure.

Here's how it works: 1. Select your school and create an account at collegeboxes.com. 2. Receive and pack your boxes; unboxed items can also be stored. 3. Collegeboxes picks up your items and stores them until next term or ships boxes, luggage and bags anywhere in the world.

Collegeboxes has started by providing 10 universities across Alberta and British Columbia with full services. In celebration of expanding to Canada, students signing up at these 10 schools before March 15 receive 15% off summer storage using the promotion code: CANADA15 .

"We prefer to work directly with housing departments at colleges and universities to create unique programs for their campuses," stated Dain Howell, Director of Collegeboxes. "Every school has different needs, but one thing they have in common is a desire to make the move-in and move-out process easy and efficient. We make this possible."

The ability to pay by the item stored, rather than renting an entire self-storage unit, provides cost savings.

Price your move: collegeboxes.com/pricing/?country=canada

"Our Ship to School service has revolutionized the way students move to school," Howell said. "Instead of paying big luggage fees when moving by plane, students ship items with us, we store them locally at a secure U-Haul facility and deliver them when they arrive on campus."

Interested schools can email [email protected] or call (866) 269-4887. Collegeboxes full-service schools in Canada currently include:

Alberta

British Columbia

Students at all other schools can still utilize Collegeboxes' Direct Shipping service.

