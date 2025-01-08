TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - After over six months of negotiations, the bargaining team representing over 15,000 college faculty across Ontario signed a Memorandum of Agreement today with significant benefit gains – particularly for their most precarious members, making up 75% of the workforce. While the two sides otherwise remain at an impasse, the parties have agreed to send all outstanding items to mediation-arbitration. As a result, Ontario's 24 public colleges will narrowly avoid a strike this term.

"Faculty working conditions are student learning conditions, and with a historic strike mandate and province-wide organizing, faculty sent the clear message that we're ready to stand up to protect both," said Ravi Ramkissoonsingh, chair of the faculty bargaining team. "

OPSEU/SEFPO, the union representing college faculty, and the College Employer Council (CEC), the bargaining agent for Ontario's 24 public colleges, met in downtown Toronto over the course of January 6-7 in mediation. A new contract for college faculty will be ruled on at a further date by Arbitrator William Kaplan.

As cuts to programming and frontline staff are announced at college after college on the coattails of federal restrictions to international student visas, the union says that faculty's fight to save our colleges isn't over – and it won't be limited to the bargaining table.

"College students are reduced to walking dollar signs for the same reason that 75% of faculty are precarious, working contract-to-contract," said JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO. "It's a corporate model of education that funnels student tuition away from their education and towards the ballooning salaries of ever-multiplying college administrators that will never step foot in the classroom, or vanity projects to attract investors."

In the prelude to an anticipated provincial election, all eyes are on Doug Ford for his starring role in manufacturing the crisis in our colleges. A 2021 report by the Auditor General determined that the Ministry of Colleges and Universities had "not developed a strategic plan for the sector to help mitigate the risk of a sudden decline in international students and the impact it could have on the college sector, students and government."

"This is the end game of Ford's two-step agenda: starve our public colleges of public funds and engineer a dependency on revenues from international students, who are faced with price-gouged tuition rates and Ontario's affordability crisis on arrival," pointed out Hornick. "And when the plan goes belly-up, get workers and students to eat the cost."

"The same government that proudly declares that every $1 invested in post-secondary education has a $1.36 return for Ontarians, has put Ontario dead last amongst the provinces for per-student funding," added Hornick. "It's not just illogical, it's irresponsible – Ford is gambling away Ontario's future. It's time we bet on a better future for our colleges, one that's not rigged against students from the outset."

