College Employer Council negotiate a tentative agreement with OPSEU/SEFPO Full-Time College Support Staff

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The College Employer Council (CEC) representing the 24 Ontario public Colleges and OPSEU/SEFPO CAAT-Full-Time Support Staff have reached a tentative agreement for a new three-year collective agreement, which is subject to ratification by their respective principals.

"This tentative agreement ensures students remain a top priority and guarantees no disruption to the start of their semester," said Management Bargaining Chair, Pascal Bessette. "We value our ongoing employer/employee relationship, and this agreement is a testament to how working together benefits the College system as a whole."

"Full-Time Support staff are an integral part of the College sector and the ongoing development of Ontario's higher education system," said CEC, CEO, Graham Lloyd. Thanks to the hard work, respect, and commitment of both bargaining teams, we were able to reach agreement."

On Wednesday, the parties issued the following joint statement:

This tentative agreement recognizes the important work that Full-Time Support staff provide to Colleges, students, and the Ontario post-secondary education system more generally. They are an integral part of the College sector, and Colleges value the contributions they continue to make to the development of the higher education system.

Both parties worked hard and engaged in productive dialogue. The negotiations were characterized by respectful and open dialogue, compromise and cooperation. The deal is a fair and reasonable one. The College sector is stronger because of this ongoing positive working relationship.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until OPSEU/SEFPO's Full-Time Support Staff members review and ratify it. The date of the ratification vote will be announced shortly.

In the meantime, the current collective agreement that expired on August 31, 2022, will continue to be in effect.

