Collège de Maisonneuve presents Vivre-ensemble en entreprise… so that diversity and inclusion benefit everyone

MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Collège de Maisonneuve today held the Vivre-ensemble en entreprise Colloquium and Career Day in the presence of Malika Habel, Executive Director of Collège de Maisonneuve, many business leaders, human resources managers, professionals looking for a new challenge, graduating students and recent graduates of the College.

"Collège de Maisonneuve is working every day to train the next generation of workers who will be called upon to enter the job market," said Malika Habel, Executive Director, Collège de Maisonneuve. "Through the Vivre-ensemble en entreprise event – which we are pleased to be holding with the financial support from the Government of Québec for a second consecutive year – we also want to give employers the tools they need to support them in their efforts to achieve greater diversity in the workplace."

Featuring a full program, the Colloquium – held under the patronage of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO – gave participants an immersive and innovative training experience that enabled them, among other things, to strengthen cross-disciplinary skills, including teamwork, communication, listening, creativity and problem solving.

"The integration and retention of a diverse clientele is the unifying theme of the Vivre-ensemble en entreprise event that brings together both employers and workers. It is a concrete initiative whose objectives are in line with the actions of my department," said Jean Boulet, Québec Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie region.

Through conferences, panels and workshops, participants also benefited from this unique platform to discuss strategies and solutions designed to promote the advancement of diversity and inclusion in companies. Several renowned speakers, including Bruny Surin, entrepreneur and Olympic track and field medalist, and Eddy King, stand-up comic, took part in this 2nd edition of the event.

In conjunction with the Colloquium, Career Day attracted many job seekers who were pleased to learn about the many positions available in various sectors of activity and to meet and be interviewed by some 50 employers and employment assistance agencies available on-site. They also had the opportunity to attend a resumé revision clinic and a workshop on the best practices for succeeding in a job interview.

About Collège de Maisonneuve

EDUCATE, TRANSFORM, ACT

Collège de Maisonneuve is a higher education institution recognized for the quality of its programs and focus on the academic success of its 7,000 students, young people and adults. A full range of activities and internships promote openness, excellence and student engagement, socially, culturally and in sports, both at home and internationally. An active intercultural life contributes to College de Maisonneuve's dynamism and enriches the community. With its three college centres for the transfer of technology, the College is an influential player in research and social, scientific and technological innovations, contributing to the growth of organizations here and elsewhere. For more information on Collège de Maisonneuve, visit http://www.cmaisonneuve.qc.ca/.

