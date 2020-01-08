Collège Air Richelieu is the first participant in the Transport Canada Pilot Project leading to certification as an ATO

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Collège Air Richelieu, one of the largest piloting schools in Canada, is the very first to sign with Transport Canada an agreement securing the ATO (Approved Training Organization) certification. This will be a game-changer for the industry.

Transport Canada launched a Pilot Project, for the purposes of developing a regulatory framework built on International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and governing the operation and certification of ATOs in Canada.

Air Richelieu's participation in the Pilot Project came about after a rigorous selection process that began in 2016. As part of the pilot project, Competency Based Training will be introduced which is a means of training that places emphasis on achieving benchmarked standards of performance.

Air Richelieu, a flight school that is highly regarded in the industry, thus enjoys an additional advantage that will open the next phase of its development.

"We are very proud of being the first training centre in Canada to join the Transport Canada Pilot Project and we will seize this opportunity to offer even more adapted training to our Canadian and international clients. In this context, we plan to open new centres in Canada," declared Thierry Dugrippe, President of Air Richelieu.

About Collège Air Richelieu.

Air Richelieu is a training centre founded in 1928 and formerly known as the Montreal Flying Club. True to its tradition of excellence, Collège Air Richelieu was the first pilot flight school to offer an attestation of college studies (ACS) in 2014 and a diploma of college studies (DCS) in 2019. Some 150 students graduate every year, and the school employs state-of-the-art infrastructures (3 simulators, 31 aircrafts).

The reputation of Collège Air Richelieu is spread by the many pilots from all parts of the world it has trained, and by alumni that include astronauts and captains working for the most prestigious airlines.

SOURCE Collège Air Richelieu

For further information: Thierry Dugrippe, President of Air Richelieu, [email protected], (514) 772-7001