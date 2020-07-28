WINDSOR, ON, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - On Monday, July 27, 2020, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Shiprider unit in Windsor intercepted a vessel from the United States (US) on Lake St. Clair near the Canadian shoreline. A subsequent inspection of that vessel by RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) under the Customs Act revealed it was carrying a significant amount of US currency along with suspected cannabis products.

Jason SMITH (36) and Robbie SMITH (66) both from Detroit, Michigan are each charged with:

Importation of Cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act

Proceeds of Crime offences x 4, contrary to the Criminal Code and

and Failing to Report Currency contrary to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act.

Both are appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, in Windsor, by video conference today.

This investigation was a collaborative effort between the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency, Essex County Ontario Provincial Police, Windsor Police Service and international partners. The investigation is still ongoing.

"This significant cash seizure highlights the phenomenal working relationship that exists with our law enforcement partners in Ontario and Michigan as well as our joint commitment to secure and protect our international border from those who would exploit it," stated Sergeant Tim Diebel, RCMP acting Officer in charge of Windsor-Detroit Shiprider.

The Canada-US Shiprider, officially known as Integrated Cross Border Maritime Law Enforcement Operations, is a legislated border security partnership between Canada and the US. Shiprider is a modern and innovative solution to targeting cross border criminality, along with other criminal activities on shared waterways.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however, your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you have any information about the importation and exportation of controlled substances or suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060, or if you wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: For media inquiries please contact: Sgt. Penny Hermann, RCMP O Division Media Relations, Office phone: 905-876-9571, Cell phone: 416-992-4409, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

