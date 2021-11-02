The primary objective of this collaboration is to offer a personalized and multidisciplinary approach to better guide the recommendations of health professionals while identifying ways to apply them directly to the daily lives of Nautilus Plus members.

Whether it's through the creation of a personalized action plan or through daily follow-up to prevent health problems, Medfuture and Nautilus Plus have developed a unique approach in Quebec, aimed at improving the quality of life of Nautilus Plus members by supporting them in the many areas of their health.

To meet the needs of the Quebec population



This solution is for all those :

Who wish to better control their particular conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems, arthritis, osteoarthritis or others;

Who wish to relieve small physical ailments that have developed over the years;

Who are preparing for their retirement or are already there and want to make the most of it;

Who want to know more about their current overall health status with physical, physiological and cognitive assessments.

The services in the Vivre Plus solution offer different benefits, depending on the clientele and the type of package chosen:

Complete physical health assessment performed by the kinesiologist;

Nutritional consultation performed by the nutritionist;

Vitality Index Analysis;

Requisition for blood works if needed;

Clinical vidéo consultation;

Access to Nautilus Plus facilities for 8 weeks;

Adapted training program and follow-up sessions by the kinesiologist;

Nutritional plan and follow-up sessions by the nutritionist;

"Discovery" sessions by the kinesiologist.

A full description of the services included in the Vivre Plus solution can be found here: https://www.nautilusplus.com/the-vivre-plus-solution-for-people-over-45/

https://medfuture.ca/pages/solution-vivre-plus?lang=en

Quotes

"Medfuture is proud of this promising collaboration, which perfectly reflects our mission to promote the well-being of our clientele. Nautilus Plus shares our mission and promotes a preventive approach to health for the Quebec population. The result of our collaboration is a unique offer in Quebec, the Vivre Plus solution, which puts forth a multidisciplinary support to meet the needs of people who want to live better and longer."



- Amélie Paquette,Medfuture's General Manager

"At Nautilus Plus, we search for partners committed to a global health approach. This is the primary reason behind the development of the Vivre Plus solution with Medfuture, a Quebec company that takes the health of its population to heart and places the patient and his or her well-being at the center of its approach. Nautilus Plus recognizes itself in the human and positive values of Medfuture. We listen to our members and support them in achieving their goals. The Vivre Plus solution offers winning conditions for our clients."



– Martin Légaré, Chief Executive Officer, Nautilus Plus

About Medfuture Clinic Inc.

Medfuture specializes in the longevity field by helping people who actively seek control over their health, their most precious possession, to live an optimal and long life. Medfuture is a facilitator that aims to slow, stop or reverse the consequences of aging using tools to measure biomarkers related to the processes involved and concrete preventive actions, all with the use of advanced technologies and the practice of personalized medicine. Medfuture's multidisciplinary team offers a unique, human-centered experience.

For more information, visit www.medfuture.ca.

About Nautilus Plus

Nautilus Plus is dedicated to improving the health of the Quebec population. It offers its members optimal conditions to improve their health and quality of life by practicing regular physical fitness and adopting a healthy diet. Nautilus Plus' mission is to actively participate in the well-being of the population. Nautilus Plus' promise is to offer more: to provide optimal conditions for better training with the best specialists, the best programs and the best equipment.

For more information, visit https://www.nautilusplus.com.

