OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Showcasing Francophone artists and their work strengthens the vitality of Canada's official language minority communities. More than ever, it is crucial to be collaborative and inclusive in increasing the visibility and outreach of minority artists, arts and culture organizations and industries.

With these goals in mind, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, met with the leaders of the National Arts Centre, the Canada Council for the Arts, the Fédération culturelle canadienne-française, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the National Film Board of Canada and Telefilm Canada at the annual forum of the network of members of the Fédération culturelle canadienne-française. They announced the renewal of the Collaboration Agreement for the Development of Arts and Culture in the Francophone Minority Communities of Canada. Minister Boissonault took part in the signing ceremony on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Agreement aims to strengthen consultation and collaboration among stakeholders, while allowing each of them to meet their obligations under the Official Languages Act. It proposes to implement concrete positive measures to ensure the sustainable cultural development of Canada's Francophone minority communities as well as the vitality of Francophone minority culture.

This agreement was signed 25 years ago and was recently renewed as part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028. It plays an essential role in the promotion and support of arts and culture in Canada's Francophone minority communities.

"Arts and culture, like language, promote people's expressions, shape their identity and contribute to the vitality of their communities. That's why, today, we are renewing this Collaboration Agreement for the Development of Arts and Culture in the Francophone Minority Communities. This agreement will give Francophone minority communities across the country the tools they need to continue grow, learn and innovate through the arts."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"By renewing this agreement, we're empowering the arts and culture sector to drive economic growth and celebrate the rich diversity of Francophone Canada—amplifying its voice at home and around the world."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The National Arts Centre has been part of this important agreement since its very beginning. Our commitment to artists from Francophone minority communities remains just as strong, as demonstrated by the renewal of this agreement. We will remain actively engaged in supporting expressions of Francophone culture and the French language across the country, and in partnering with Francophone performing arts organizations and artists."

– Christopher Deacon, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Arts Centre

"I am extremely proud to sign the renewed Collaboration Agreement until 2028. This new version reflects the full extent of legislative improvements resulting from the modernization of the Official Languages Act, including the duty to implement positive measures to support the development of our communities and promote their growth."

- Nancy Juneau, President of the Fédération culturelle canadienne-française

"In collaboration with our partners, the Canada Council for the Arts is proud to renew this agreement, which celebrates and develops the essential links between culture, official languages and identity. Artists from Francophone minority communities across the country help shape a rich and diverse artistic scene. Their contributions embody and strengthen Canada's unique linguistic tapestry."

– Michelle Chawla, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Council for the Arts

"With its firm roots in the communities it serves, particularly those in linguistic minority settings, Radio-Canada plays an active role in expanding the reach of French-language culture and bringing Francophones across the country together. The renewal of this agreement gives us an additional tool to promote dialogue and collaboration with the federations and associations that, like us, are committed to securing the future of the French language and Francophone arts and culture in their rich diversity."

- Dany Meloul, Executive Vice-President, Radio-Canada

"With the renewal of this agreement, the NFB is renewing its commitment, in collaboration with its valued partners, to showcasing French culture and ensuring it thrives throughout Canada. This is another concrete action in supporting and showcasing rich French culture, and the diversity of our communities where it originates, throughout the country."

– Suzanne Guèvremont, Government Film Commissioner and Chairperson, National Film Board of Canada

"The unifying power of cinema resonates naturally within communities evolving in minority settings across Canada. This collaborative agreement allows us to maximize our impact in order to support the growth of artists in these communities and ensure that their stories are heard here and around the world. Telefilm Canada remains committed to achieving concrete results in implementing the Official Languages Act and actively pursues collaboration with cultural partners and key players in the audiovisual industry."

- Julie Roy, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Telefilm Canada

In June 1998, a first Collaboration Agreement for the Development of Arts and Culture in the Francophone Minority Communities of Canada was signed to encourage structured dialogue and concerted action between federal agencies and Francophone communities. It is a pillar in the implementation of the Government of Canada's official language commitments, supporting community development and cultural outreach through concrete projects.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration represents a $4.1-billion investment in support of seven government departments and 33 new or enhanced initiatives aimed at protecting and promoting the country's official languages.

This action plan is the fifth five-year official languages plan in 20 years. The 33 initiatives included in the plan have been structured around four pillars. In addition, they are inspired by government priorities and issues raised by Canadian communities during the Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022, which was the basis for the Report on the consultations – Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022.

On June 20, 2023, the Government of Canada received Royal Assent for Bill C-13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages. Among other goals, the Act aims to address the decline of French in the country and to clarify and strengthen the promotion of official languages, while supporting official language minority communities.

Every province and territory has official language minority communities, each with its own particular reality and needs. The Action Plan is designed to address the unique challenges facing Francophone communities outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec.

