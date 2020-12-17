New investments to increase company's owned manufacturing, bring U.S. manufacturing to Canada and create capacity for growth

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited (Coke Canada Bottling) today announced the company is planning to make close to $30 million in capital investments across its Weston and Brampton manufacturing facilities resulting in the production of several products moving from the U.S. to Canada as well as unlocking more capacity and capability to meet increased consumer demand, innovation and growth needs.

"As Canada's local bottler, we're very committed to our mission to create a better future and deliver optimism for our employees, customers, consumers, and communities and investing in our manufacturing facilities is one of the ways we intend to do that," said Todd Parsons, Coke Canada Bottling President and CEO. "As a family-owned business, we're committed to long-term growth. These investments are critical to our mission and will help us increase our owned manufacturing capabilities in the Greater Toronto Area for many years to come."

The company is putting $17 million into its Weston plant to install new equipment in response to growing demand for many of the carbonated beverages the company makes. The investment will improve the efficiency of the facility offering stability for its local operations where the company employs 185 people. Currently some of these products are produced in the United States. The move to local production will result in a reduction in emissions of over 1.25 million kilograms of C02 given product will no longer have to move between countries. The new equipment is set to start up in the first quarter of 2021 with full production timed for this Spring.

The new investment of $12.8 million in the Coke Canada Bottling Brampton facility will be used to convert existing line manufacturing capabilities to meet the need for more product innovation for consumers. This project will create nine new jobs in Brampton on top of the current 1,300 and is expected to be operational this Summer.

Coke Canada Bottling is a family-owned business, with more than 5,500 diverse employees coast-to-coast. As Canada's local bottler, the company operates in every province through more than 50 sales and distribution centres and five manufacturing facilities. Coke Canada Bottling proudly makes, distributes, merchandises, and sells the most loved beverages Canadians enjoy including: Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola® Stevia, Sprite®, Fanta®, Barq's®, NESTEA®, POWERADE®, DASANI®, vitaminwater®, and distributes partner brands Canada Dry®, Monster Energy®, and A&W®. The Coke Canada Bottling family is a team determined to create a better future and deliver optimism by bringing sustainable value for our employees, customers and consumers, growing our business responsibly, and making a positive difference in the communities where we operate. Visit www.CokeCanada.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited

For further information: Kathy Murphy, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications, Coke Canada Bottling, [email protected], (416)424-6006