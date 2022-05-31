Cognetivity Neurosciences to Present Research Findings at AAIC 2022 Conference

The Company's Recent Study Results will be Presented at the AAIC 2022 Conference in San Diego, California Demonstrating how its CognICATM Tool Can Lead to Earlier Diagnosis of Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease and Improve Health Economics of Disease Detection

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that it will present the findings from its UK Health Economic study entitled "Using the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) to improve the efficiency of primary care referrals to memory services" (the "Study") at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference ("AAIC 2022" or the "Conference"). During the presentation of the study findings, the Company will outline how its Integrated Cognitive Assessment ("CognICATM") tool can aid in the diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. AAIC 2022 will run from July 31, 2022 – August 2, 2022 in San Diego, California.

The purpose of the Accelerating Dementia Pathway Technologies ("ADePT") study was to develop evidence-based research to support the adoption of the CognICATM tool and demonstrate the cost-effectiveness of its use in mainstream healthcare processes. CognICATM is a five-minute computerized brain health screening test that employs artificial intelligence to improve its accuracy. It is an inexpensive screening tool for the detection of cognitive impairment and improving the efficiency of the dementia care pathway. Referred patients from primary care General Practitioners were recruited for the Study with a total of 87 participants. The participant group consisted of 40 dementia patients, 19 mild cognitive impairment patients, 12 inconclusively diagnosed patients, 5 healthy patients, and 3 non-dementia diagnosed patients. Cognetivity executives involved in the Study included Chief Scientific Officer Dr Seyed-Mahdi Khaligh-Razavi and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chris Kalafatis.

The Company will present its findings at the Conference, which will be attended in person or virtually be attendees and is expected to involve the world's leading scientists and researchers focused on improved prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for Alzheimer's disease. More Information about AAIC 2022 can be found on its website: https://aaic.alz.org/overview.asp .

"We are very excited to present the details of our findings on how our CognICATM tool can contribute to timely dementia diagnosis, the better treatment and management of this serious global health issue and the positive impact of the use of CognICATM on the cost of treatment over the lifetime of patients." said Dr. Sina Habibi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cognitively. "Improving assessment, treatments and care to improve the outcomes for patients with brain injuries and cognitive impairments is one of our top priorities. We are, as always honored to be part of AAIC as it is such a significant and valued event within the Alzheimer's disease community," added Dr. Habibi.

