MONTRÉAL, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CCA) welcomes the launch of the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund, part of the Government of Canada's effort to ensure that all Canadians, no matter where they live, have access to high-speed Internet.

As announced in June 2019, Cogeco has made a four-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in the operation and expansion of its Canadian advanced broadband network to reach traditionally unserved and underserved communities with fast and reliable broadband connections. Today's launch of the Universal Broadband Fund, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, is aligned with this goal and will enable Cogeco to pursue more infrastructure projects and reach more communities in Canada.

"With deep roots in regions and rural communities in Ontario and Québec, Cogeco is at the forefront of solving the connectivity challenges faced by consumers and businesses in underserved and unserved areas. Combining this new program and our own commitment to network expansion investment, we will continue to help close the gap in digital access and extend our regional high-speed Internet coverage across our footprint," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc.

For over 50 years now, Cogeco has been investing heavily in its robust broadband network from Gaspé in Québec to Windsor in Ontario, serving more than 400 communities outside major centres in several regions. More than ever, Cogeco's network and services are vital, as working from home, telemedicine and online education are all part of our daily lives.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

