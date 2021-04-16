MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is providing the following statement by President and Chief Executive Officer Philippe Jetté in response to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decision to allow regional players investing in telecommunications infrastructure and spectrum to access the wireless networks of Canada's dominant providers.

"From the beginning of this comprehensive regulatory process we have been consistent in our view: all Canadians deserve the benefits of competition for their wireless services, including those living outside densely populated urban centres. Cogeco advocated a balanced regulatory approach, one that meets the desire of Canadians for increased competition in wireless services by reducing barriers to entry while ensuring ongoing investment in networks. The decision released by the CRTC yesterday is an important step forward toward that goal.

The new framework also provides more clarity as we develop our plans to offer mobile wireless services in a financially disciplined way.''

The rules of the upcoming 3500 MHz spectrum auction preclude Cogeco from providing further comment at this time.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

For further information: Marie-Hélène Labrie, Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy Officer, Cogeco Communications Inc., (514) 764-4700, [email protected]

