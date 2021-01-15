Cogeco Steps Up Efforts to Help its Customers During the Pandemic

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is increasing its efforts to support its customers in response to the recent health measures announced by the governments of Québec and Ontario to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cogeco has consistently been proactive and quick to adapt its services and implement a series of measures for its customers, always with an eye to providing them with greater flexibility.

Today, Cogeco is reaffirming its intention to support its customers by announcing that it:

is committed to maintaining current regular rates for its existing customers (without any rate increase), and this for a period of at least six months.





will show greater flexibility towards customers who are unable to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a difficult time for everyone and as a telecommunications company we have an important role to play in supporting our customers," says Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion. "In addition to working tirelessly to ensure continuous access to our Internet, television and telephony services and to provide greater Internet access by investing in the expansion of our network, we want to step up our efforts through these targeted measures to better assist our customers."

Cogeco Connexion is committed to providing all its customers with access to the services they need to stay informed and connected.

