Cogeco Connexion reported a fifth consecutive quarter of strong Internet subscriber growth, driven by a mix of new customers added under the Cogeco brand, which include fibre-to-the-home network expansions, and its digital oxio brand.

Breezeline to launch mobile service within its U.S. broadband footprint starting this spring.

Revenue declined by 0.7% compared to the same period last year to $751.9 million , as revenue growth at Cogeco Connexion was offset by lower revenue at Breezeline.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $347.8 million decreased by 1.1% over last year, in line with our expectations. Profit for the period amounted to $93.9 million , a decrease of 8.4%, of which $24.0 million was attributable to owners of the Corporation.

Earnings per share on a diluted basis increased to $2.30 from $2.15 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting the benefit of the Corporation's repurchase and cancellation of shares.

Free cash flow (1) amounted to $98.8 million , a decrease of 16.5% compared to last year, due to higher net capital expenditures, while cash flow from operating activities increased by 38.5% to $286.4 million . Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) decreased by 23.3% to $123.2 million .

Cogeco maintains its fiscal 2024 financial guidelines.

A quarterly dividend of $0.854 per share was declared, representing a 16.8% increase over the prior year.

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) ("Cogeco" or the "Corporation") announced its financial results for the second quarter ended February 29, 2024.

"During the quarter, we continued to execute on multiple initiatives, including pursuing several fibre-to-the-home network expansion projects," stated Frédéric Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. "We also leveraged the technological enhancements we have made to our networks to drive growth in our Internet customer base, notably those subscribing to higher speeds. On the wireless front, we recently announced the launch of Breezeline Mobile, using a capital-light MVNO approach, and are making progress with our wireless preparations in Canada. At Cogeco Media, radio advertising sales continued to build momentum again this quarter. Meanwhile, our strong listener engagement and intense focus on providing digital solutions and multi-platform audio content also helped drive meaningful revenue growth."

"While we operate in a challenging environment, value creation continues to be at the forefront of our strategy and culture. Our plans will therefore place a strong focus on driving profitable growth through digitization and operational effectiveness," continued Mr. Perron. "I look forward to leading Cogeco on its ambitious path of delivering high-quality and cost-effective telecommunications and media services to our customers across both of the countries we serve. I want to thank all of our customers, listeners and stakeholders for their support in this journey," concluded Mr. Perron.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended February 29,

2024

February 28,

2023

Change Change in constant

currency (1) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except % and per share data) (unaudited) $

$

% %

Revenue 751,908

757,191

(0.7) (0.6)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 347,782

351,663

(1.1) (1.0)

Profit for the period 93,930

102,592

(8.4)



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 23,997

33,788

(29.0)



Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (1)(3) 24,346

35,609

(31.6)



















Cash flows from operating activities 286,382

206,843

38.5



Free cash flow (1) 98,824

118,331

(16.5) (16.8)

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) 123,214

160,573

(23.3) (23.5)

















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 181,234

173,674

4.4



Net capital expenditures (1)(2) 171,756

156,832

9.5 9.9

Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (1) 147,366

114,590

28.6 29.1

















Diluted earnings per share 2.30

2.15

7.0



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)(3) 2.33

2.27

2.6





































Operating results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on February 29, 2024:

Revenue decreased by 0.7% to $751.9 million . On a constant currency basis (1) , revenue decreased by 0.6% due to revenue growth in the Canadian telecommunications segment being offset by a decline in the American telecommunications segment, as explained below. Canadian telecommunications' revenue increased by 1.4%, mainly driven by the oxio acquisition completed on March 3, 2023 as well as the cumulative effect of high-speed Internet service additions over the past year. American telecommunications' revenue decreased by 3.1%, or 2.8% in constant currency, mainly due to lower video subscriptions and a lower customer base over the past year, with an increasing proportion of customers only subscribing to Internet services, partly offset by higher revenue per customer and a better product mix resulting from customers subscribing to increasingly fast Internet speeds. Revenue in the media activities increased by 4.2%.

. On a constant currency basis , revenue decreased by 0.6% due to revenue growth in the Canadian telecommunications segment being offset by a decline in the American telecommunications segment, as explained below. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.1% to $347.8 million . On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.0%, mainly due to higher corporate costs, primarily due to the timing of certain operating expenses, including in relation to its plan to offer mobile services in Canada , while adjusted EBITDA remained stable in both the Canadian and American telecommunications segments, as explained below. Canadian telecommunications adjusted EBITDA remained stable mainly due to revenue growth being offset by higher sales and other operating expenses to drive and support customer growth. American telecommunications adjusted EBITDA remained stable mostly due to a better product mix of higher margin services and lower operating expenses driven by cost reduction initiatives and operating efficiencies, partially offset by a lower customer base.

. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.0%, mainly due to higher corporate costs, primarily due to the timing of certain operating expenses, including in relation to its plan to offer mobile services in , while adjusted EBITDA remained stable in both the Canadian and American telecommunications segments, as explained below. Profit for the period amounted to $93.9 million , of which $24.0 million , or $2.30 per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to $102.6 million , $33.8 million , and $2.15 per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. The decreases in profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the Corporation resulted mainly from higher depreciation and amortization expense and financial expense, and lower adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by lower income tax expense and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (3) was $24.3 million , or $2.33 per diluted share (3) , compared to $35.6 million , or $2.27 per diluted share, last year.

, of which , or per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to , , and per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. The decreases in profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the Corporation resulted mainly from higher depreciation and amortization expense and financial expense, and lower adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by lower income tax expense and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs. Net capital expenditures were $171.8 million , an increase of 9.5% compared to $156.8 million in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures (1) were $172.4 million , an increase of 9.9% compared to last year, mainly due to higher costs in relation to customer premise equipment in the Canadian telecommunications segment, partly offset by lower spending in the American telecommunications segment, mainly due to the timing of network expansion projects. Excluding network expansion projects, net capital expenditures were $147.4 million , an increase of 28.6% compared to $114.6 million in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (1) were $148.0 million , an increase of 29.1% compared to last year. Fibre-to-the-home network expansion projects continued in both Canada and the United States , with homes passed additions of more than 32,000 during the first six months of fiscal 2024.

, an increase of 9.5% compared to in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures were , an increase of 9.9% compared to last year, mainly due to higher costs in relation to customer premise equipment in the Canadian telecommunications segment, partly offset by lower spending in the American telecommunications segment, mainly due to the timing of network expansion projects. Acquisition of property, plant and equipment increased by 4.4% to $181.2 million , mainly due to higher costs in the Canadian telecommunications segment, partly offset by lower spending in the American telecommunications segment.

, mainly due to higher costs in the Canadian telecommunications segment, partly offset by lower spending in the American telecommunications segment. Free cash flow decreased by 16.5%, or 16.8% in constant currency, and amounted to $98.8 million , or $98.5 million in constant currency, mainly due to higher net capital expenditures. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects decreased by 23.3%, or 23.5% in constant currency, and amounted to $123.2 million , or $122.9 million in constant currency.

, or in constant currency, mainly due to higher net capital expenditures. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects decreased by 23.3%, or 23.5% in constant currency, and amounted to , or in constant currency. Cash flows from operating activities increased by 38.5% to $286.4 million , resulting mostly from the timing of trade and other payables and trade accounts receivable, lower income taxes paid and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, offset in part by higher interest paid and lower adjusted EBITDA.

, resulting mostly from the timing of trade and other payables and trade accounts receivable, lower income taxes paid and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, offset in part by higher interest paid and lower adjusted EBITDA. Cogeco maintains its fiscal 2024 financial guidelines as issued on November 1, 2023 .

. At its April 11, 2024 meeting, the Board of Directors of Cogeco declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.854 per share, an increase of 16.8% compared to $0.731 per share in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2023.



(1) Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Constant currency basis, adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow and free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release. (2) Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance. (3) Excludes the impact of acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, net of tax and non-controlling interest.

Financial highlights

Three and six months ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Change Change in constant

currency (1) (2) February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Change Change in constant

currency (1) (2) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except % and per share data) $ $ % %

$ $ % %

Operations



















Revenue 751,908 757,191 (0.7) (0.6)

1,528,080 1,546,881 (1.2) (1.4)

Adjusted EBITDA (2) 347,782 351,663 (1.1) (1.0)

713,815 725,545 (1.6) (1.8)

Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs (3) 1,222 6,952 (82.4)



4,487 9,629 (53.4)



Profit for the period 93,930 102,592 (8.4)



192,659 226,400 (14.9)



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 23,997 33,788 (29.0)



58,538 75,869 (22.8)



Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (2)(4) 24,346 35,609 (31.6)



64,384 78,371 (17.8)



Cash flow



















Cash flows from operating activities 286,382 206,843 38.5



523,301 400,664 30.6



Free cash flow (2) 98,824 118,331 (16.5) (16.8)

240,647 227,814 5.6 5.4

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (2) 123,214 160,573 (23.3) (23.5)

296,697 335,890 (11.7) (11.9)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 181,234 173,674 4.4



335,023 408,682 (18.0)



Net capital expenditures (2)(5) 171,756 156,832 9.5 9.9

318,423 354,174 (10.1) (10.2)

Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (2) 147,366 114,590 28.6 29.1

262,373 246,098 6.6 6.5

Per share data (6)



















Earnings per share



















Basic 2.32 2.17 6.9



4.53 4.85 (6.6)



Diluted 2.30 2.15 7.0



4.50 4.82 (6.6)



Adjusted diluted (2)(4) 2.33 2.27 2.6



4.95 4.98 (0.6)



Dividends per share 0.854 0.731 16.8



1.708 1.462 16.8



























(1) Key performance indicators presented on a constant currency basis are obtained by translating financial results from the current period denominated in US dollars at the foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of the prior year. For the three and six-month periods ended February 28, 2023, the average foreign exchange rates used for translation were 1.3488 USD/CDN and 1.3489 USD/CDN, respectively. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects and net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release. (3) For the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs mostly related to costs associated with the configuration and customization related to cloud computing and other arrangements, partly offset by a $4.2 million reversal of a charge, recognized during the second quarter following the Copyright Board decision issued in January 2024 on the redetermination of the 2014-2018 royalty rates. For the three and six-month periods ended February 28, 2023, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from a $5.1 million retroactive adjustment recognized during the second quarter following the Copyright Board preliminary conclusions on the redetermination of the 2014-2018 royalty rates. (4) Excludes the impact of acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, and gains/losses on debt modification and/or extinguishment, net of tax and non-controlling interest. (5) Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance. (6) Per multiple and subordinate voting share.

As at February 29, 2024 August 31, 2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ Financial condition



Cash and cash equivalents 82,488 363,854 Total assets 9,710,486 9,869,778 Long-term debt



Current 77,236 43,325 Non-current 4,988,326 5,045,672 Net indebtedness (1) 5,072,348 4,817,113 Equity attributable to owners of the Corporation 795,177 925,863







(1) Net indebtedness is a capital management measure. For more information on this financial measure, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Cogeco Inc.'s ("Cogeco" or the "Corporation") future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements relating to the Corporation's financial guidelines, future operating results and economic performance, objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which Cogeco believes are reasonable as of the current date. Refer in particular to the "Corporate objectives and strategies" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A and of the fiscal 2024 second-quarter MD&A, and the "Fiscal 2024 financial guidelines" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A for a discussion of certain key economic, market and operational assumptions we have made in preparing forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Corporation, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Cogeco currently expects. These factors include risks such as general market conditions, competitive risks (including changing competitive ecosystems and disruptive competitive strategies adopted by our competitors), business risks, regulatory risks, technology risks (including cybersecurity), financial risks (including variations in currency and interest rates), economic conditions (including inflation pressuring revenue, reduced consumer spending and increasing costs), talent management risks (including highly competitive market for limited pool of digitally skilled employees), human-caused and natural threats to the Corporation's network (including increased frequency of extreme weather events with the potential to disrupt operations), infrastructure and systems, community acceptance risks, ethical behavior risks, ownership risks, litigation risks and public health and safety, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. Moreover, the Corporation's radio operations are significantly exposed to advertising budgets from the retail industry, which can fluctuate due to changing economic conditions. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the "Uncertainties and main risk factors" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A and of the fiscal 2024 second-quarter MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Cogeco and future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Cogeco's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024, the Corporation's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the same periods prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Corporation's 2023 Annual Report.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures

This press release includes references to non-IFRS and other financial measures used by Cogeco. These financial measures are reviewed in assessing the performance of Cogeco and used in the decision-making process with regard to its business units.

Reconciliations between non-IFRS and other financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures are provided below. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS and other financial measures used in this press release have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The following non-IFRS financial measures are used as a component of Cogeco's non-IFRS ratios.





Specified non-IFRS financial measures Used in the component of the following non-IFRS ratios Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation Adjusted diluted earnings per share Constant currency basis Change in constant currency





Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis for the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024 are translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable periods of the prior year, which were 1.3488 USD/CDN and 1.3489 USD/CDN, respectively.

Constant currency basis and foreign exchange impact reconciliation

Consolidated























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Revenue 751,908

971

752,879

757,191

(0.7) (0.6) Operating expenses 404,126

554

404,680

405,528

(0.3) (0.2) Adjusted EBITDA 347,782

417

348,199

351,663

(1.1) (1.0) Free cash flow 98,824

(344)

98,480

118,331

(16.5) (16.8) Net capital expenditures 171,756

596

172,352

156,832

9.5 9.9













































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Revenue 1,528,080

(3,491)

1,524,589

1,546,881

(1.2) (1.4) Operating expenses 814,265

(1,953)

812,312

821,336

(0.9) (1.1) Adjusted EBITDA 713,815

(1,538)

712,277

725,545

(1.6) (1.8) Free cash flow 240,647

(520)

240,127

227,814

5.6 5.4 Net capital expenditures 318,423

(464)

317,959

354,174

(10.1) (10.2)























Canadian telecommunications segment























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Revenue 373,479

—

373,479

368,334

1.4 1.4 Operating expenses 174,720

63

174,783

170,289

2.6 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA 198,759

(63)

198,696

198,045

0.4 0.3 Net capital expenditures 106,345

428

106,773

81,383

30.7 31.2













































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Revenue 749,927

—

749,927

740,418

1.3 1.3 Operating expenses 354,814

(128)

354,686

343,740

3.2 3.2 Adjusted EBITDA 395,113

128

395,241

396,678

(0.4) (0.4) Net capital expenditures 194,181

40

194,221

196,621

(1.2) (1.2)























American telecommunications segment























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Revenue 357,022

971

357,993

368,312

(3.1) (2.8) Operating expenses 190,672

487

191,159

202,254

(5.7) (5.5) Adjusted EBITDA 166,350

484

166,834

166,058

0.2 0.5 Net capital expenditures 62,855

167

63,022

73,091

(14.0) (13.8)













































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Revenue 728,263

(3,491)

724,772

758,528

(4.0) (4.5) Operating expenses 383,743

(1,829)

381,914

409,964

(6.4) (6.8) Adjusted EBITDA 344,520

(1,662)

342,858

348,564

(1.2) (1.6) Net capital expenditures 118,708

(505)

118,203

153,499

(22.7) (23.0)























Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation













Three months ended Six months ended

February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 23,997 33,788 58,538 75,869 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs 1,222 6,952 4,487 9,629 Loss on debt extinguishment (1) — — 16,880 — Tax impact for the above items (308) (1,842) (5,641) (2,552) Non-controlling interest impact for the above items (565) (3,289) (9,880) (4,575) Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation 24,346 35,609 64,384 78,371











(1) Included within financial expense.

Free cash flow reconciliation













Three months ended Six months ended

February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities 286,382 206,843 523,301 400,664 Changes in other non-cash operating activities 1,097 66,172 59,592 136,121 Income taxes paid (received) (7,639) 23,319 (4,736) 70,612 Current income taxes (8,881) (11,332) (16,923) (20,622) Interest paid 70,842 51,064 135,880 112,270 Financial expense (70,808) (61,985) (155,102) (119,512) Loss on debt extinguishment (1) — — 16,880 — Amortization of deferred transaction costs and discounts on long-term debt (1) 2,059 3,045 4,750 6,107 Net capital expenditures (2) (171,756) (156,832) (318,423) (354,174) Repayment of lease liabilities (2,472) (1,963) (4,572) (3,652) Free cash flow 98,824 118,331 240,647 227,814











(1) Included within financial expense. (2) Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance.

Net capital expenditures reconciliation













Three months ended Six months ended

February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 181,234 173,674 335,023 408,682 Subsidies received in advance recognized as a reduction of the cost of property, plant and equipment during the period (9,478) (16,842) (16,600) (54,508) Net capital expenditures 171,756 156,832 318,423 354,174











Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation













Three months ended Six months ended

February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Profit for the period 93,930 102,592 192,659 226,400 Income taxes 16,993 24,801 36,374 58,281 Financial expense 70,808 61,985 155,102 119,512 Depreciation and amortization 164,829 155,333 325,193 311,723 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs 1,222 6,952 4,487 9,629 Adjusted EBITDA 347,782 351,663 713,815 725,545











Net capital expenditures and free cash flow excluding network expansion projects reconciliations

Net capital expenditures























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Net capital expenditures 171,756

596

172,352

156,832

9.5 9.9 Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 24,390

11

24,401

42,242

(42.3) (42.2) Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects 147,366

585

147,951

114,590

28.6 29.1













































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Net capital expenditures 318,423

(464)

317,959

354,174

(10.1) (10.2) Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 56,050

(151)

55,899

108,076

(48.1) (48.3) Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects 262,373

(313)

262,060

246,098

6.6 6.5























Free cash flow























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Free cash flow 98,824

(344)

98,480

118,331

(16.5) (16.8) Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 24,390

11

24,401

42,242

(42.3) (42.2) Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects 123,214

(333)

122,881

160,573

(23.3) (23.5)













































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023



Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual In constant

currency $

$

$

$

% % Free cash flow 240,647

(520)

240,127

227,814

5.6 5.4 Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 56,050

(151)

55,899

108,076

(48.1) (48.3) Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects 296,697

(671)

296,026

335,890

(11.7) (11.9)























Additional information

Additional information relating to the Corporation is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at corpo.cogeco.com .

About Cogeco Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

