COGECO MEDIA WILL DEPLOY QUICKPLAY'S OTT PLATFORM TO INNOVATE THE FUTURE OF AUDIO

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Media , one of Quebec's largest radio broadcasters, has selected Quickplay's cloud-native, open-architecture OTT platform to power its next-generation audio services. Cogeco Media's 5 million listeners will benefit from superior experiences including seamless access to content across devices as well as better personalization and discovery.

"Cogeco Media needed technology and expertise that could help them seize new opportunities and future-proof their business," said Quickplay's Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder, Paul Pastor . "Our collaborative approach is using the proven flexibility, extensibility, and scale of our platform to help the Cogeco Media team reshape audience experiences, create new content opportunities, and pivot to new business models."

"Personalized experiences that deliver high-quality content where, when, and how audiences want it is the future of audio." Jean-Sébastine Lemire , Vice-President, Entertainment Radio Strategies and Digital Platform at Cogeco Media. "Quickplay's innovative platform and their vast digital transformation experience will help us meet the rapid evolution of digital media and audience expectations head-on, and integrate new AI-powered features in the future."

The partnership with Quickplay will evolve Cogeco Media's platform into a 1:1 experience that can enhance listenership and differentiate Cogeco Media's radio services, including:

Streamlined content delivery and management across 21 stations, multiple listening devices, languages, formats, and more, including availability on Apple CarPlay™ and Android Audio™.

An intuitive, visually appealing user interface and high-quality audio and on-demand experiences to improve user experiences.

Fast, flexible development of new apps to address new audience needs.

Upgraded metadata systems and processes to capitalize on opportunities based on audience insights.

AI-driven content personalization to enhance user engagement.

The Quickplay platform ultimately will leverage Cogeco Media's Google Cloud partnership to unlock generative AI capabilities including speech-to-text, annotations, transcript creation, and targeted content personalization for listeners.

ABOUT QUICKPLAY:

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences, and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/ .

ABOUT COGECO MEDIA:

Cogeco Media, a subsidiary of Cogeco, owns and operates 21 radio stations including talk network stations: 98.5 in Montréal, 106.9 in Mauricie, 107.7 in Estrie, 104.7 in Outaouais, FM93 in Québec City and KYK 95.7 in Saguenay; the Rythme network stations: 105.7 in Montréal, 102.9 in Québec City, 100.1 in Mauricie, 98.3 in Saguenay and 93.7 in Estrie; as well as the stations CIME 103.9 in Laurentides, 96.9 CKOI, The Beat 92.5, the four Planète stations in Lac-St-Jean and Radio Circulation in Montréal. Cogeco Media's stations are leaders in their respective markets, reaching nearly 5 million listeners each week by providing to a wide audience a varied and relevant programming. Cogeco Media also owns Cogeco Nouvelles, the largest private news radio agency in Québec.

