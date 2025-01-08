MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. is delighted to announce the appointment of Caroline Jamet as President, Cogeco Media, effective February 3rd, 2025.

Ms. Jamet is a seasoned media and entertainment executive with a proven track record of success. Early in her career at L'Équipe Spectra, she became a key influencer in the Québec cultural landscape and played a vital role in the growth and national and international recognition of the Montreal Jazz Festival and the FrancoFolies de Montréal. At Gesca, then owner of La Presse, she assumed business leadership for two publishing divisions and was deeply involved in the digital transformation of the newspaper. Most recently, Ms. Jamet served as the leader of Radio-Canada's French Radio and Audio sector, where she increased market share and spearheaded the development of its successful digital strategy.

"Caroline's breadth of experience and engaging leadership will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and grow Cogeco Media," said Frédéric Perron, President and CEO of Cogeco. "Her strategic vision, digital transformation experience, and deep understanding of the media landscape will be invaluable assets in ensuring and maintaining our ongoing success.."

"With its presence across Quebec and its great reputation, it is a privilege to join Cogeco Media," said Ms. Jamet. "I look forward to engaging with the team and continuing this work of showcasing quality content produced by renowned artisans."

Cogeco Media, a subsidiary of Cogeco, owns and operates 21 radio stations including talk network stations: 98.5 in Montréal, 106.9 in Mauricie, 107.7 in Estrie, 104.7 in Outaouais, FM93 in Québec City and KYK 95.7 in Saguenay; the Rythme network stations: 105.7 in Montréal, 102.9 in Québec City, 100.1 in Mauricie, 98.3 in Saguenay and 93.7 in Estrie; as well as the stations CIME 103.9 in Laurentides, 96.9 CKOI, The Beat 92.5, the four Planète stations in Lac-St-Jean and Radio Circulation in Montréal. Cogeco Media's stations are leaders in their respective markets, reaching nearly 5 million listeners each week by providing to a wide audience a varied and relevant programming. Cogeco Media also owns Cogeco Nouvelles, the largest private news radio agency in Québec.

