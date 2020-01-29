Cogeco makes the prestigious Forbes ranking of Canada's Best Employers 2020

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco (TSX: CGO) is proud to announce that it has been named to the prestigious list of Canada's Best Employers 2020, as determined by Forbes magazine and the Statista research firm. This ranking highlights the Canadian employers who are most likely to be recommended by their own employees, and those best perceived in their respective industries.

"We are very pleased to be part of this Canadian ranking. At Cogeco, we do everything we can to provide a distinctive and innovative employee experience," said Liette Vigneault, Vice President, Talent and Employee Experience. "Our employees are among the main pillars of our success, thus we are committed to fostering growth and fulfilment by promoting a culture built on respect and teamwork. This approach also enables us to attract and keep the very best talent in Québec and throughout Canada."

Cogeco's President and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Jetté declared, "It's a great honour for us to make the list of Canada's Best Employers. This recognition speaks to our unwavering commitment to our employees, who have been the foundation of our success for more than 60 years."

Canada's Best Employers' ranking is an annual competition based on an anonymous independent survey that gathers answers from 8,000 Canadian employees working for companies with over 500 workers. Participants are asked how likely they would be to recommend their own employer to others, and to evaluate other employers in their respective industries. The 300 companies receiving the highest scores are awarded the title "Canada's Best Employers 2020".

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

