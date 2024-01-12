Cogeco Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting Français
Jan 12, 2024, 16:05 ET
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 22, 2023 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held virtually on January 11, 2024 (the "Meeting").
Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Results
|
For
|
% For
|
Withhold
|
% Withhold
|
Louis Audet
|
Elected
|
35,655,155
|
98.11 %
|
688,284
|
1.89 %
|
Mary- Ann Bell
|
Elected
|
36,307,454
|
99.90 %
|
35,544
|
0.10 %
|
Robin Bienenstock
|
Elected
|
36,323,590
|
99.95 %
|
19,408
|
0.05 %
|
James C. Cherry
|
Elected
|
36,127,219
|
99.41 %
|
215,779
|
0.59 %
|
Samih Elhage
|
Elected
|
36,121,999
|
99.39 %
|
220,999
|
0.61 %
|
Philippe Jetté
|
Elected
|
36,323,594
|
99.95 %
|
19,845
|
0.05 %
|
Normand Legault
|
Elected
|
36,005,276
|
99.07 %
|
338,163
|
0.93 %
|
Caroline Papadatos
|
Elected
|
36,125,769
|
99.40 %
|
217,229
|
0.60 %
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Its Cogeco Communications subsidiary provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada, and in thirteen states in the United States through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).
Youann Blouin
Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc.
Tel.: (514) 297-2853
youann.blouin@cogeco.com
SOURCE Cogeco Inc.
