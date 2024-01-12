MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 22, 2023 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held virtually on January 11, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold Louis Audet Elected 35,655,155 98.11 % 688,284 1.89 % Mary- Ann Bell Elected 36,307,454 99.90 % 35,544 0.10 % Robin Bienenstock Elected 36,323,590 99.95 % 19,408 0.05 % James C. Cherry Elected 36,127,219 99.41 % 215,779 0.59 % Samih Elhage Elected 36,121,999 99.39 % 220,999 0.61 % Philippe Jetté Elected 36,323,594 99.95 % 19,845 0.05 % Normand Legault Elected 36,005,276 99.07 % 338,163 0.93 % Caroline Papadatos Elected 36,125,769 99.40 % 217,229 0.60 %

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

About Cogeco Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Its Cogeco Communications subsidiary provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada, and in thirteen states in the United States through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

