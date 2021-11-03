BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Burke as Vice President, Digital and Analytics, as of November 1st.

"I am thrilled to welcome Chris into the Cogeco family. His over 25 years of expertise in digital and analytics, in addition to his leadership experience in his previous roles, will definitely be a great asset to the company. I am confident that Chris will play a key role in the implementation of our growth strategy," says Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion.

Chris Burke most recently served as Vice-President, Digital Technology at Manulife's Global Wealth and Asset Management, where he was in charge of the evolution of the technology that powers Manulife's Global Digital ambitions.

Prior to his role at Manulife, he was the Vice President, Digital Solutions and Sales Enablement at RBC. He was responsible for the definition, implementation, and evolution of global client and employee digital experiences across web, mobile, social media, and emerging channels for RBC Wealth Management and RBC Global Asset Management. Previously, he was the Practice Director, Web and Portal Solutions for TELUS National Application Solutions. Chris Burke holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec based on the number of Internet service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 12 states. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE Cogeco Connexion

For further information: Information and media request, Anastasia Unterner, Director, Communication and Public relations, Cogeco Connexion, 514-241-7262, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cogeco.ca

