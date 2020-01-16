Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 15, 2019 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on January 15, 2020 in Montréal, Québec (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold Colleen Abdoulah Elected 175,772,684 99,93% 122,687 0,07% Louis Audet Elected 174,944,341 99,46% 951,030 0,54% James C. Cherry Elected 175,033,559 99,51% 861,812 0,49% Pippa Dunn Elected 175,785,275 99,94% 110,096 0,06% Joanne Ferstman Elected 174,179,161 99,02% 1,716,210 0,98% Lib Gibson Elected 175,765,901 99,93% 129,470 0,07% Philippe Jetté Elected 175,202,808 99,61% 692,563 0,39% Bernard Lord Elected 175,883,375 99,99% 11,996 0,01% David McAusland Elected 174,212,635 99,04% 1,682,736 0,96% Carole J. Salomon Elected 175,668,567 99,87% 226,804 0,13%

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

