Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 15, 2019 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on January 15, 2020 in Montréal, Québec (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Results

For

% For

Withhold

% Withhold

Colleen Abdoulah

Elected

175,772,684

99,93%

122,687

0,07%

Louis Audet

Elected

174,944,341

99,46%

951,030

0,54%

James C. Cherry

Elected

175,033,559

99,51%

861,812

0,49%

Pippa Dunn

Elected

175,785,275

99,94%

110,096

0,06%

Joanne Ferstman

Elected

174,179,161

99,02%

1,716,210

0,98%

Lib Gibson

Elected

175,765,901

99,93%

129,470

0,07%

Philippe Jetté

Elected

175,202,808

99,61%

692,563

0,39%

Bernard Lord

Elected

175,883,375

99,99%

11,996

0,01%

David McAusland

Elected

174,212,635

99,04%

1,682,736

0,96%

Carole J. Salomon

Elected

175,668,567

99,87%

226,804

0,13%

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

For further information: SOURCE: Christian Jolivet, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Cogeco Communications Inc., 514-764-4700; INFORMATION: Marie-Hélène Labrie, Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs and Communications, Cogeco Communications Inc., 514-764-4700

