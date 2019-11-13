Cogeco calls on the government to order the CRTC to restore much-needed balance in its high-speed internet wholesale regulatory framework

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications (or "Cogeco") announced today that it has filed a petition to the Governor in Council, along with cable network builders and operators Bragg Communications Incorporated (Eastlink), Rogers Communications Canada Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Videotron Ltd, to appeal the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (the "CRTC") August 2019 decision to again significantly lower high-speed Internet wholesale rates. Together, the companies request that the Governor in Council refer Telecom Order CRTC 2019-288 back to the CRTC for reconsideration, in conjunction with the pending broader review of its Internet wholesale regulatory framework.

The high-speed Internet wholesale regulation mandates wireline network builders, such as Cogeco, to provide network access to resellers, and establishes the wholesale rates for access to these networks.

As part of the CRTC's pending broader review of its Internet wholesale regulatory framework, wholesale rates should be established in order to allow wireline network builders to recover their actual costs to expand and enhance Canada's wireline networks. Neither the interim rates mandated in 2016, nor the ones established in 2019, allow Cogeco to recover its operating costs, nor its network investments.

"Cogeco plays an important role in providing Canadians with high-speed Internet connectivity through its significant on-going investments and supports fair competition," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications. "Since 1972, Cogeco has been building, operating, maintaining and upgrading an ever-expanding wireline network which serves regional and small communities across Quebec and Ontario. We believe that the recent CRTC decision must be reviewed in order to improve Internet access in underserved and unserved areas, stimulate innovation in network infrastructure as well as ensure affordability and choice for consumers across Canada."

