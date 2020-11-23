"Zouheir's years of experience in telecommunications combined with his drive, leadership and collaboration skills make him an ideal candidate for this highly strategic role at Cogeco," stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "In this role, he will further Cogeco's technology and innovation strategy from vision to execution, and lead our plans for emerging technologies. I am excited to have him join our executive team in our Montréal head office, and contribute to Cogeco's leadership position in the telecommunications and media industries."

Mr. Mansourati has nearly three decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, including thirteen years at Telus where he held several executive positions including Vice President of National Broadband Network Implementation. He started his career at Bell-Northern Research, where he served in many executive roles including product management, customer network planning and business development. Most recently Mr. Mansourati was Chief Customer Officer at Vitruvi, working with their telecommunications network clients.

In addition to his strong professional background, Mr. Mansourati holds a Master of Science degree from the Université Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris, and an M.Sc. and PhD. in mathematics from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

For further information: Marie-Hélène Labrie, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy, [email protected], Tel.: 514-764-4700

Related Links

http://www.cogeco.ca

